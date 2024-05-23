Levy talks fail to reach agreement following prime minister's decision to call snap election

Talks between racing and bookmakers to come up with a voluntary deal on the levy have failed to come to an agreement, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has said.

Discussions have been taking place on a deal since last year and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had been due to update parliament on their progress this week. However, prime minister Rishi Sunak's decision to call a snap election for July 4 has halted the talks.

Last year the government began a review of the levy system having promised to ensure racing did not suffer financially from the effects of the affordability checks contained in its gambling white paper.

Ministers called on racing and betting to come up with a voluntary deal to increase the sport's levy income but talks between the two sides have dragged on without coming to an agreement.

A BGC spokesperson said: "The BGC and our members worked extremely hard, engaging in good faith and constructive dialogue with the British Horseracing Authority and the government regarding future funding to racing, and in particular, the urgent need to address the sport's significant decline over recent years, despite increases in levy and prize-money.

"New figures published this week confirmed BGC members are expected to contribute a record £105 million in levy payments for last year, an increase of £5 million on the previous year.

"Despite this positive engagement, an agreement was unable to be reached before the government chose to call a general election. Our members will continue to deliver significant funding to racing via the levy, media rights, sponsorship, promotion and advertising, which is essential to growing the sport."

On Thursday morning gambling minister Stuart Andrew had urged racing and bookmakers to come to an agreement on levy reform.

He was speaking at DCMS questions in the House of Commons, with his answer coming in response to a question from Matt Hancock MP on what steps the department was taking to support the horseracing industry.

Hancock said: "I know the minister and secretary of state have been working incredibly hard to try to settle the latest levy negotiations. Can he assure me he will do everything he possibly can to use the last few days in which this parliament is sitting to get that deal over the line and announced, because what we now want is the certainty to be able to take this great sport from strength to strength."

In response Andrew said: "Significant progress has been made on increasing levy contributions on a voluntary basis and a great deal of thanks must go to the British Horseracing Authority, the Betting and Gaming Council and DCMS officials for all of their efforts and engagement throughout this process.

"With an offer on the table we urge both sides to agree on the terms of the deal, which will see increased investment in the sport, allowing it to grow and secure its sustainability. We will do everything we can to ensure that is agreed."

Read these next:

General election called for July 4 as government pledges levy update 'very shortly' and reiterates affordability promise

Levy yield set to rise £5 million to £105m in 2023-24 but board warns of long-term challenge ahead

Levy talks going to the wire with ministers due to update parliament on progress this week

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.