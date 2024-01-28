'He's definitely up for it' - The Real Whacker on course for Cheltenham Gold Cup after promising Cotswold Chase second

The Real Whacker proved he was back on track and deserves a shot at the Cheltenham Gold Cup following his fine second in the Cotswold Chase, according to his part-owner David Mann.

Last season's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner had disappointed on his two starts this season for trainer Patrick Neville, but produced a far more encouraging effort to finish two and three-quarter lengths behind the Willie Mullins-trained Capodanno in the Grade 2 contest .

His odds of 33-1 for the Gold Cup were unchanged after Saturday's race but Mann, who is one of four owners of the eight-year-old, was encouraged by the result.

Mann, who runs two hotels, a nightclub and a pub, was impossible to miss as he welcomed back The Real Whacker to the winner's enclosure, sporting a bold, full-length white fur coat.

He said: “I think he's back on track again. Willie [Mullins] is the top trainer in the world and being beaten by him is no disgrace.

“What we really liked is how The Real Whacker came back at him again which was a good sign. He came up that hill well and got back in for second. It seemed he wasn’t tired, and the Gold Cup is another furlong so he's definitely up for it.

“Anything can happen. I think it's all systems go for the Gold Cup and I can’t see why Paddy wouldn’t be happier enough with that run. I think The Real Whacker is back on track."

Paul Nicholls was also pleased with the effort of third-placed Stay Away Fay , who was three-quarters of a length behind The Real Whacker.

The seven-year-old stepped out of novice company for his Cheltenham Festival warm up and remains a 5-1 chance for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Nicholls said: “We're thrilled as he has probably learnt more than any race he has run in. He's not been beaten far, and at the weights he had an impossible task. I think that has put him right for the Festival.

“He's one of those horses you don’t want to run too quick. Last year he got beat at Doncaster then he improved massively from there to Cheltenham and he'll still improve. He'll 100 per cent go for the Brown Advisory.”

