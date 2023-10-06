Relief for Newmarket trainers as new firm buys town's manure clearance company

The Newmarket manure crisis appears to have reached a swift conclusion with news the recycling company that ceased trading last month has been sold to another operator.

Last month Alwyn Moss gave his clients, including Godolphin, Marco Botti and Gay Kelleway, notice that he would cease trading on September 29 after serving the Newmarket racing and stud industry for 40 years.

The 75-year-old, based in Mildenhall, said his age and a lack of suitable drivers forced his abrupt decision, which left many trainers in the town frantically seeking new ways to dispose of their stable bedding.

His company will be taken over by Envar Composting, which will compete with the only other operator in the area, Greenways Recycling.

Moss said: "I've sold my business to Envar Composting, which is based in Woodhurst [near St Ives in Cambridgeshire] on the site of the old Hensby Composts, which used to take stable litter from Newmarket and compost it for the mushroom industry.

Alwyn Moss: firm served the Newmarket racing and stud industry for 40 years

"They will immediately continue running my business, and this frees the Newmarket racing industry from the situation of being dependent on the aged power station at Thetford and also the monopoly of one removal company.

"The new company will work towards the ideal objective of returning this material to the farmland where it is most needed. It's still my hope farmers will wake up to the benefits of using fresh stable litter on their land."

Marco Botti, who was among those impacted by the initial closure of the business, welcomed the news that it had been saved in the middle of a busy period in Newmarket.

The trainer said: "It's good news we're not going down to just one company. The situation has been a mess for the past week. It has not been easy having to sort out this situation as it's a busy period with the sales on at the moment when you are dealing with clients while also having runners.

"It sounds like it's a good business in the end and people will always want their muck taken away. We'll be giving the new company a call."

