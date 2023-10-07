The jumps returns! Three key takeouts as entries revealed for Chepstow's Persian War card on Friday

Jumps fans, the wait is almost over. Next Friday's Persian War day at Chepstow traditionally marks the return of the core season and the entries revealed on Saturday show there is plenty to get excited about.

The likes of Altior, Bravemansgame, Thyme Hill and Losintranslation have emerged on this day in previous years, so here are three things to keep an eye out for.

1. Captain Teague reappears as Champion Bumper form put under early scrutiny

The Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival is usually the strongest piece of form when trying to assess novice hurdlers and last season's third Captain Teague could be out early for his hurdling debut.

The five-year-old was beaten only two and a half lengths by A Dream To Share in March when the only British-trained finisher in the first 11 home. While the two ahead of him repeated their placings in the equivalent bumper at the Punchestown festival, Captain Teague has not been seen since outrunning his odds of 40-1 and his Persian War debut will give an early indication about the strength of that Cheltenham form.

It will also tell us more about how strong a hand Britain's champion trainer Paul Nicholls holds in the novice hurdle department, with Johnny de la Hey's lightly raced type the leading name in the division at Ditcheat. He is 16-1 for the Ballymore and 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett, while his Supreme price varies from 14-1 to 33-1. A early-season statement could be made in Friday's competitive heat (2.10).

Harry Cobden has already been booked to ride and rivals could include impressive Worcester winner Rock House , Way Out and Everyonesgame , a three-time winner this season.

Nicholls usually likes to start the season on a high and other key entries include £120,000 sales buy Florencethemachine in the 2m3½f mares' novice hurdle (3.58) and Panjari , a Listed winner on the Flat in Germany, making his debut for the 14-time champion in the 2m novice hurdle (2.48).

2. Gordon Elliott could make surprise appearance

Chepstow's general manager Lindsay Knox and regional director Phil Bell travelled to Ireland to promote the two-day Persian War meeting, and Sunday's Welsh Champion Hurdle card at Ffos Las, and their efforts appear to be rewarded with Gordon Elliott set to have his first runners at the track in five years.

Gordon Elliott: seeking a first Chepstow winner Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Only two Elliott runners have featured at the course – with Jury Duty finishing second in a 2017 Pertemps qualifier and Folsum Blue beaten in the Welsh National the following year – but he has two entries on the card.

The Wallpark could bid for a fourth consecutive victory in the Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle (2.10), having shaped like a smart prospect when striking under a penalty in a novice hurdle at Listowel last time. The Abbey is also poised to feature in the 2m7½f veterans' handicap chase (1.35).

Elliott will also have a big day at Punchestown on Wednesday with Cheltenham Gold Cup third Conflated and Delta Work among entries for a Grade 3 chase. 2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo could also run.

3. A key change makes a big difference

The 2m7½f novice chase has featured only four-runner and three-runner fields in the last last three years, but a switch to a novice handicap chase looks to have made the race far more competitive.

Six entries, and just three declarations, were made last season but 16 are entered in Friday's contest. They include Collectors Item , a winner at this fixture last season, and Hometown Boy , who has not been seen since winning at the Grand National meeting in 2021.

