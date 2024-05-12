Punter wins £54,000 from £2 each-way accumulator during 20-minute winning spree on Saturday

A Betfair punter won £54,000 from a £2 each-way accumulator in the space of 20 magical minutes on Saturday.

The four-horse multiple kicked off when 10-1 chance Crazy Luck was steered to victory by Oliver Searle in the 6f fillies' handicap at Nottingham for trainer Rod Milman, ending a 16-race winless run in the process.

The punter then landed his second winner of the afternoon when the James Fanshawe-trained Ambiente Friendly produced a superb performance to land the Derby Trial at Lingfield at odds of 8-1.

The dream was well and truly on at this point although there would have been a few nervy moments when two-year-old debutante Xanthe was reluctant to load in the 5f novice at York, but once released Pat Dobbs produced her at the perfect moment to overhaul the front-running Reposado in the final strides at odds of 8-1.

That just left the tricky Swinton Handicap Hurdle and 22-1 shot Pickanumber to seal a remarkable 20,492-1 four-timer, but there was not a moment of worry this time as conditional jockey Dylan Johnston trounced his rivals by 15 lengths on the Olly-Murphy-trained six-year-old to secure the mega payout.

Barry Orr, spokesman for Betfair, said: "Quite an extraordinary bet and what a whirlwind 20 minutes it was for the customer. Inspired choices or crazy luck, either way, he's landed a magnificent bet and we wish them the very best.'"

The winning accumulator

Crazy Luck 10-1 (2.55 Nottingham)

Ambiente Friendly 8-1 (3.00 Lingfield)

Xanthe 8-1 (3.10 Ascot)

Pickanumber 22-1 (3.15 Haydock)

*All prices SP and not necessarily indicative of the odds taken by the punter

