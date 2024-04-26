Harry Cobden seals jump jockeys' championship title with opening-race win at Chepstow
Harry Cobden secured his first British jump jockeys' title after success in the opening race at Chepstow ensured him victory over Sean Bowen just one day before the season closer at Sandown.
Cobden now sits on 163 winners for the season and six clear of Bowen in the title race following his win on the Henry Daly-trained Spring Gale in the 2m3½f mares' maiden hurdle, the first of six rides on the evening card for the 25-year-old jockey.
With Bowen set for just four rides at Sandown on Saturday, Cobden is now unable to be caught and will now be crowned champion jockey this weekend after a handful of rides for boss Paul Nicholls at the Esher track.
Bowen, who claimed a winner on Friday at Perth, will finish runner-up in the championship for the second time running after placing behind Brian Hughes last season.
Published on 26 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 17:10, 26 April 2024
