Government support needed on affordability checks and levy reform to retain licence holders says trainers' body

The trainers’ body in Britain believes forthcoming crucial decisions from government around affordability checks and levy reform will be key factors in addressing the notable decline in licence holders.

The National Trainers Federation cited immigration measures as another major factor that will have a big impact on trainers amid concerns around a significant staffing shortfall.

Flat trainers David Griffiths and Henry Spiller have in the last week announced their decisions to leave the training ranks, with the former citing a struggle to train enough horses and Spiller intending to explore other avenues in the industry in Ireland. He described British racing as “a rudderless ship”.

Data produced by the Thoroughbred Group – an umbrella organisation of owners, stable staff and licensed personnel – last year showed the number of licensed trainers dropped to 553 from 666 in ten years, a fall of 17 per cent.

NTF chief executive Paul Johnson said: “We are always concerned when we see trainers deciding to hand in their licences. Often this is motivated by either financial pressures or a lack of staff and it is one of the roles of the NTF to work to bring about improvements in both areas.

“Although the sport is doing a great deal to help itself, including through the industry strategy, we are also looking to government to support our efforts.

“This is through Levy reform and managing the potentially significant impact on the sport's finances if affordability checks, as currently proposed, are introduced.

“And we are still seeking confirmation that racing staff roles will be placed on the Immigration Salary List, following the Migration Advisory Committee recommendation to place these roles on the Shortage Occupation List.

“Decisions made in the coming months are going to have a significant impact on what the sport looks like in the future.”

David Griffiths: has left the training ranks

Alongside the NTF’s call for government support, the BHA believes the development of the industry strategy will play a key role in retaining trainers, with an increase in prize-money a main objective.

A BHA spokesperson said: “It is always unfortunate to hear of trainers handing in their licence. David Griffiths and Henry Spiller should feel proud of their contributions to the sport and we are sure both still have a lot to contribute to racing in different roles should they wish to do so.

“The BHA and stakeholders across the sport recognise the need to grow the sport in the coming years and recruiting and retaining the best people forms a key part of the industry strategy, work upon which is now well under way. We must ensure our sport remains an appealing and fulfilling industry in which to work and the sport is taking a co-ordinated approach to this, driven by the Industry People Board.

“The industry strategy also seeks to improve returns to participants at all levels of the pyramid, for example through increased prize-money, which would in turn help trainers to continue to run successful businesses.”

