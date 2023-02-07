Gordon Elliott faces hearing into Zanahiyr banned substance positive after Champion Hurdle

Gordon Elliott will face an independent disciplinary hearing in Britain on Wednesday after Zanahiyr tested positive for a banned substance following his third-placed finish in last year’s Champion Hurdle.

The three-person independent disciplinary panel, chaired by David Fish QC, will convene to hear the referral around whether Elliott is in breach of a runner having a Category B prohibited substance in its system and whether Zanahiyr should consequently be disqualified.

Zanahiyr’s post-race urine sample showed a presence of banned substance hydroxylidocaine – an active metabolite of lidocaine, a local anaesthetic used in equine medicine.

The disciplinary panel will assess the level of Elliott's culpability by referring to the facts established relating to the source of the banned substance and the precautions in place at the yard.

Zanahiyr, owned by Bective Stud, was beaten four and a half lengths when third to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle under Jack Kennedy, posting a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings and earning £47,745 in prize-money for connections.

He fell when in contention at the last in the Aintree Hurdle at Aintree the following month and has been well beaten in three starts this season, most recently when finishing last of five behind State Man in Sunday’s Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Zanahiyr: third in last year's Champion Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The County Meath-based trainer, whose illustrious CV includes big-race wins in the Grand National, Gold Cup, Irish Gold Cup, Punchestown Gold Cup and Irish Champion Hurdle, was suspended for six months and fined €15,000 in March 2021 after being found guilty of bringing racing into disrepute following the emergence of a picture of him sitting on a dead horse while taking a phone call in 2019. He returned to training in September that year.

According to the BHA’s penalty guidance for breaching rule (K)2.2 relating to prohibited Category B substances on raceday, sanctions can range from fines to disqualification if found guilty.

A low level of culpability could lead to a fine of up to £5,000, whereas a high level of culpability has an entry point of two years disqualification and a maximum of ten years.

Elliott declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Racing Post on Tuesday. The hearing will take place at 2pm.

