Four all-weather runners to note on Saturday - including a 25-1 shot for the 1,000 Guineas and two Derby entries

The all-weather action at Kempton and Chelmsford is set to take centre stage on Saturday and there are several intriguing races to look forward to. Here we pick out four runners to note across the two cards . . .

2.40 Kempton

Burdett Road has been a flagbearer over jumps for James Owen but the Newmarket trainer has enjoyed plenty of success on the Flat, operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate (9-37) since the turn of the year.

Owen saddles leading Queen's Prize contender Sweet Fantasy (3.15 ) at Kempton, but at a bigger price, Cannon Rock catches the eye in the £100,000 Virgin Bet-sponsored Rosebery Handicap.

Cannon Rock won on his second start for Charlie Appleby at Newmarket in October 2022 and was bought by Owen for 16,000gns at Tattersalls almost a year later. He defied a penalty when winning a Southwell novice on his debut for new connections last month and makes his handicap debut from the foot of the weights.

Cannon Rock 14:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

3.30 Chelmsford

Aidan O'Brien has saddled two winners, two seconds and a fourth from six runners at Chelmsford and is represented with Capulet in the feature Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes, the final race of the European Road to the Kentucky Derby series.

Ryan Moore's mount was successful on debut at Dundalk in August before finishing second to stablemate Diego Velazquez in a Group 2 at Leopardstown and third to Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket in two starts the following month. He holds multiple big-race entries, including for the Derby at Epsom.

He sets the standard on ratings for his return, although three of his rivals have a race-fitness edge, including last week's Listed Burradon Stakes winner Cuban Tiger.

Capulet 15:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.45 Kempton

Godolphin's Devoted Queen, a half-sister to Cannon Rock, scored on her only start at two for Charlie Appleby in a back-end Newmarket novice and is entered in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas next month.

She is a general 25-1 chance for the Classic and bids to extend her unbeaten record in the five-runner fillies' conditions stakes over a mile. Official ratings suggest May Hill and Sweet Solera third Les Bleus is the main danger.

Devoted Queen 15:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.25 Kempton

This Ralph Beckett-trained colt was an impressive six-length winner on heavy ground at Nottingham on his debut in October, having been backed into 8-11 favouritism from an opening 2-1. He has long-range entries in the Dante at York, Derby at Epsom, for which he is 50-1, and Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Following his debut success, jockey Hector Crouch said: "Valvano was very raw but has a lot of natural ability. Once he was straightened up and knuckled down he showed he's very talented. I hadn't ridden him at home but he's really impressed me here."

Crouch maintains the partnership on the Valmont-owned three-year-old in what should prove a highly informative event. Godolphin's Notable Speech is 2-2 over course and distance and Witness Stand was second in the Horris Hill on his final start at two.

Valvano 16:25 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

