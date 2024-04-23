El Fabiolo, Jonbon and Gaelic Warrior - who wins the Celebration Chase at Sandown? Three experts have their say

The bet365 Celebration Chase (3.00) has attracted some stellar entries, including El Fabiolo, Jonbon and Gaelic Warrior, on the jumps season finale card at Sandown on Saturday. Here three of our experts provide their view on who they think is the likeliest winner . . .

'He could reverse the form at this track'

By Harry Wilson

El Fabiolo has taken plenty of liberties with his jumping since going over fences and it was only a matter of time before a mistake cost him, something that was put into full view when he was pulled up after a horrendous error in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

The Railway fences are tricky for even the soundest of jumpers and El Fabiolo's jumping could easily be found out again on this first venture to Sandown, so I'd be siding with Jonbon at a track he performs best at.

Jonbon is unbeaten in three starts at the Esher venue, landing Grade 1 honours each time, and produced a then career-best Racing Post Rating for his defeat of Edwardstone in this season's Tingle Creek, bettering his previous best RPR achieved when landing this race last year.

The only time he has taken on El Fabiolo away from Cheltenham – a course at which Jonbon has suffered all three defeats – he was a neck too good for him, and this more favoured track could see him reverse Arkle form here.

Jonbon 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

'This track could bring out the best in him'

By Matt Rennie

With how badly he jumped in the Champion Chase, I'm completely put off backing El Fabiolo. I still have a suspicion Jonbon may end up going to Punchestown, so I think Gaelic Warrior is a good thing if he runs.

We don't know if he'll head to Sandown or Punchestown just yet – it could be him or El Fabiolo – but Sandown could be the track to bring out the very best in him. We all know he's better going right-handed and he could be a sight to behold over Sandown's fences.

Gaelic Warrior: could be well suited by Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That said, he was brilliant going left-handed last time in the Arkle, putting eight and a half lengths between him and Found A Fifty. The form of that Cheltenham Festival contest is working out really well, with Found A Fifty and third-placed Il Etait Temps winning Grade 1s at Aintree.

Gaelic Warrior 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

'His Sandown record is strong'

By Liam Headd

With the score evenly poised at 1-1, it looks like we’ll finally get the eagerly anticipated clash between El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Sandown on Saturday.

The pair were due to meet at Ascot in January, but that meeting was cancelled and Willie Mullins’ star did not feature in the rearranged Clarence House. Jonbon then missed the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last month but they're on course for this third clash now and I’m banking on Jonbon to come out on top.

Nicky Henderson’s eight-year-old looked back to his best when winning the Melling Chase at Aintree last time and holds a strong record at Sandown. He has won three Grade 1s at the track, including this event 12 months ago, and will take plenty of stopping. He has shown plenty of times he has the speed for 2m, and if it becomes a stiff stamina test at the trip, that would well suit him.

Jonbon 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Read more . . .

Willie Mullins continues relentless title quest with El Fabiolo, Gaelic Warrior and Impaire Et Passe entered at Sandown

How much should we worry about the lack of jumps stars in Britain after a season dominated by the Irish?

What's on this week: Willie Mullins pops up across Britain in build-up to trainers' title showdown

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.