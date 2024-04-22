Willie Mullins continues relentless title quest with El Fabiolo, Gaelic Warrior and Impaire Et Passe entered at Sandown
El Fabiolo and Gaelic Warrior feature among 25 entries for Willie Mullins at Sandown on Saturday, with the trainer looking to wrap up a first British trainers' championship on the season finale card.
Mullins – who is 1-20 to become the first Irish-based trainer to win a British jumps championship since Vincent O'Brien – could be represented in the bet365 Gold Cup, with Minella Cocooner, Nick Rockett, Aime Desjy and We'llhavewan put forward at Monday's confirmation stage. Ante-post second favourite Desertmore House was the most notable name to be scratched from the prestigious handicap worth £170,000.
The trainer put five in the bet365 Celebration Chase – the only Grade 1 on the card – with the heavyweight pair of El Fabiolo and Gaelic Warrior joined by Appreciate It, Dysart Dynamo and Saint Sam. Saturday's race would be a first start for El Fabiolo since disappointing at the Cheltenham Festival, while Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior has yet to be tested in open top-level company.
Their opposition could include defending champion Jonbon, who bounced back to form in the Melling Chase at Aintree this month, and Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness.
Appreciate It, Asterion Forlonge, Bachasson, Easy Game and James Du Berlais make up his challenge in the bet365 Oaksey Chase with Paul Nicholls set to take him on with Hitman and Dan Skelton with Flegmatik, Sail Away and Harper's Brook, who has joined the yard from Ben Pauling.
Impaire Et Passe heads the Mullins raiders in the bet365 Select Hurdle. The Skelton-trained Kateira already has stable jockey Harry Skelton booked, while Langer Dan, My Drogo and West Balboa are also entered. Nicholls could send Blueking D'Oroux.
There were five Mullins-trained entries in the final jumps race of the season, the 2m4f handicap hurdle, including Sa Majeste who disappointed having been sent off 5-1 in the Coral Cup.
The 2m novice championship final, a race which runners need to qualify for, is the only which does not feature a Mullins runner. Fire Flyer and Goonhilly appear to be the main hopes for Nicholls and Skelton respectively.
bet365 Celebration Chase entries
- Appreciate It Willie Mullins
- Boothill Harry Fry
- Captain Guinness Henry de Bromhead
- Dysart Dynamo Willie Mullins
- Editeur Du Gite Gary Moore
- Edwardstone Alan King
- El Fabiolo Willie Mullins
- Elixir De Nutz Joe Tizzard
- Gaelic Warrior Willie Mullins
- Harper's Brook Dan Skelton
- Jonbon Nicky Henderson
- Maskada Henry de Bromhead
- Nube Negra Dan Skelton
- Saint Sam Willie Mullins
bet365 Gold Cup confirmations
- Threeunderthrufive Paul Nicholls
- Does He Know Kim Bailey
- Sam Brown Anthony Honeyball
- Minella Cocooner Willie Mullins
- Le Milos Dan Skelton
- Nick Rockett Willie Mullins
- The Goffer Gordon Elliott
- Kitty’s Light Christian Williams
- Kinondo Kwetu Sam England
- Annual Invictus Chris Gordon
- Amirite Henry de Bromhead
- Aime Desjy Willie Mullins
- Courtland Peter Bowen
- Slipway Ben Pauling
- Rapper Henry Daly
- Fortescue Henry Daly
- Certainly Red Lydia Richards
- Farceur Du Large Jamie Snowden
- Guetapan Collonges Charlie Longsdon
- Enrilo Paul Nicholls
- Bangers And Cash Ben Pauling
- Weveallbeencaught Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Flash Collonges Paul Nicholls
- Flash De Touzaine Liz Doyle
- Full Back Gary Moore
- We’llhavewan Willie Mullins
- Your Own Story Lucinda Russell
- Magna Sam Alastair Ralph
bet365: 10-3 Kitty's Light, 7 Threeunderthrufive, 8 Le Milos, 10 Nick Rockett, 12 Guetapan Collonges, Minella Cocooner 14 Your Own Story, 16 Kinondo Kwetu. Fortescue, 20 bar
Published on 22 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:53, 22 April 2024
- 'I never stopped pushing for six and a half hours' - Wayne Burton praises IJF's Oaksey House after completing London Marathon
- 'This is massively widespread' says trainer after second fine for staff failing to wear safety equipment
- 'There could be another big handicap in him' - Alan King reveals big-race plan for Favour And Fortune
- 'Hopefully I'll get my legs back at some point!' - George Downing swaps speed for stamina as he completes the London Marathon
- 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel flourishing after Newmarket prep and Karl Burke 'couldn't be happier' ahead of Classic bid
