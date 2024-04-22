Willie Mullins continues relentless title quest with El Fabiolo, Gaelic Warrior and Impaire Et Passe entered at Sandown

El Fabiolo and Gaelic Warrior feature among 25 entries for Willie Mullins at Sandown on Saturday, with the trainer looking to wrap up a first British trainers' championship on the season finale card.

Mullins – who is 1-20 to become the first Irish-based trainer to win a British jumps championship since Vincent O'Brien – could be represented in the bet365 Gold Cup , with Minella Cocooner, Nick Rockett, Aime Desjy and We'llhavewan put forward at Monday's confirmation stage. Ante-post second favourite Desertmore House was the most notable name to be scratched from the prestigious handicap worth £170,000.

The trainer put five in the bet365 Celebration Chase – the only Grade 1 on the card – with the heavyweight pair of El Fabiolo and Gaelic Warrior joined by Appreciate It, Dysart Dynamo and Saint Sam. Saturday's race would be a first start for El Fabiolo since disappointing at the Cheltenham Festival, while Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior has yet to be tested in open top-level company.

Their opposition could include defending champion Jonbon, who bounced back to form in the Melling Chase at Aintree this month, and Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness.

Jonbon: could clash with El Fabiolo at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Appreciate It, Asterion Forlonge, Bachasson, Easy Game and James Du Berlais make up his challenge in the bet365 Oaksey Chase with Paul Nicholls set to take him on with Hitman and Dan Skelton with Flegmatik, Sail Away and Harper's Brook, who has joined the yard from Ben Pauling.

Impaire Et Passe heads the Mullins raiders in the bet365 Select Hurdle . The Skelton-trained Kateira already has stable jockey Harry Skelton booked, while Langer Dan, My Drogo and West Balboa are also entered. Nicholls could send Blueking D'Oroux.

There were five Mullins-trained entries in the final jumps race of the season, the 2m4f handicap hurdle , including Sa Majeste who disappointed having been sent off 5-1 in the Coral Cup.

The 2m novice championship final , a race which runners need to qualify for, is the only which does not feature a Mullins runner. Fire Flyer and Goonhilly appear to be the main hopes for Nicholls and Skelton respectively.

bet365 Celebration Chase entries

Appreciate It Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Boothill Harry Fry

Harry Fry Captain Guinness Henry de Bromhead

Henry de Bromhead Dysart Dynamo Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Editeur Du Gite Gary Moore

Gary Moore Edwardstone Alan King

Alan King El Fabiolo Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Elixir De Nutz Joe Tizzard

Joe Tizzard Gaelic Warrior Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Harper's Brook Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Jonbon Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Maskada Henry de Bromhead

Henry de Bromhead Nube Negra Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Saint Sam Willie Mullins

bet365 Gold Cup confirmations

Threeunderthrufive Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Does He Know Kim Bailey

Kim Bailey Sam Brown Anthony Honeyball

Anthony Honeyball Minella Cocooner Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Le Milos Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Nick Rockett Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins The Goffer Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott Kitty’s Light Christian Williams

Christian Williams Kinondo Kwetu Sam England

Sam England Annual Invictus Chris Gordon

Chris Gordon Amirite Henry de Bromhead

Henry de Bromhead Aime Desjy Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Courtland Peter Bowen

Peter Bowen Slipway Ben Pauling

Ben Pauling Rapper Henry Daly

Henry Daly Fortescue Henry Daly

Henry Daly Certainly Red Lydia Richards

Lydia Richards Farceur Du Large Jamie Snowden

Jamie Snowden Guetapan Collonges Charlie Longsdon

Charlie Longsdon Enrilo Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Bangers And Cash Ben Pauling

Ben Pauling Weveallbeencaught Nigel Twiston-Davies

Nigel Twiston-Davies Flash Collonges Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Flash De Touzaine Liz Doyle

Liz Doyle Full Back Gary Moore

Gary Moore We’llhavewan Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Your Own Story Lucinda Russell

Lucinda Russell Magna Sam Alastair Ralph

bet365: 10-3 Kitty's Light, 7 Threeunderthrufive, 8 Le Milos, 10 Nick Rockett, 12 Guetapan Collonges, Minella Cocooner 14 Your Own Story, 16 Kinondo Kwetu. Fortescue, 20 bar

Read this next:

Monster 4,462-1 four-timer puts Willie Mullins in the ascendancy for first British title, and he ain't letting up

'It would be very firm ground without it' - Sandown watering ahead of season finale following dry start to April

What's on this week: Willie Mullins pops up across Britain in build-up to trainers' title showdown at Sandown

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.