'We're ready to go for what might be a big battle' - Nicky Henderson has Jonbon primed for El Fabiolo Ascot clash
Nicky Henderson is eagerly anticipating a blockbuster clash with Irish rival El Fabiolo as he readies stable star Jonbon for the BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday and is hoping the Berkshire track can avoid the worst of a bitterly cold forecast this week.
The six-time champion trainer is hopeful of having stable jockey Nico de Boinville, who broke his collarbone in a fall at Doncaster just before the new year, back in the saddle for the third meeting between the two top chasers.
The score is currently one apiece, with Jonbon victorious by a neck in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting in 2022 before El Fabiolo got his revenge when winning last year's Arkle by five and a half lengths.
