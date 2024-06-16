- More
'The clock doesn't lie' - Robert Havlin insists Audience's Lockinge win was no fluke and is hopeful of repeat effort in Queen Anne
Audience has been overlooked and underrated following his runaway win in last month's Lockinge Stakes, with big-race partner Robert Havlin convinced he can repeat the performance and confirm his superiority over market principals Charyn and Big Rock at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.
Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the five-year-old thrived on his first attempt over a mile at Newbury and is a best-priced 9-1 for the Queen Anne, the first of three blockbuster Group 1s on the opening day of the royal meeting.
"Everyone's going on about it being a fluke, but the clock doesn't lie," said a bullish Havlin.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Brazilian jockey-turned-trainer Raphael Freire given BHA go-ahead to saddle Amo Racing runners at Royal Ascot
- From Lebanese farm to Royal Ascot: Asfoora carrying family's dreams in bid for King Charles III glory
- Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on the opening day of Royal Ascot
- 'Wesley Ward was hot on her' - Jim and Fitri Hay add to Royal Ascot squad with US sprinter Saturday Flirt
- Adrian Keatley hoping to 'do the business' with Coventry Stakes gamble Francisco's Piece
- Brazilian jockey-turned-trainer Raphael Freire given BHA go-ahead to saddle Amo Racing runners at Royal Ascot
- From Lebanese farm to Royal Ascot: Asfoora carrying family's dreams in bid for King Charles III glory
- Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on the opening day of Royal Ascot
- 'Wesley Ward was hot on her' - Jim and Fitri Hay add to Royal Ascot squad with US sprinter Saturday Flirt
- Adrian Keatley hoping to 'do the business' with Coventry Stakes gamble Francisco's Piece