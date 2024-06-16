Racing Post logo
'The clock doesn't lie' - Robert Havlin insists Audience's Lockinge win was no fluke and is hopeful of repeat effort in Queen Anne

Robert Havlin won the Lockinge Stakes on Audience last Saturday
Robert Havlin wins the Lockinge last month on AudienceCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Audience has been overlooked and underrated following his runaway win in last month's Lockinge Stakes, with big-race partner Robert Havlin convinced he can repeat the performance and confirm his superiority over market principals Charyn and Big Rock at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the five-year-old thrived on his first attempt over a mile at Newbury and is a best-priced 9-1 for the Queen Anne, the first of three blockbuster Group 1s on the opening day of the royal meeting. 

"Everyone's going on about it being a fluke, but the clock doesn't lie," said a bullish Havlin.

