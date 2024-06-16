Rob Burrow's family make the trip to Thirsk to watch MND charity racing club horse Macarone

Lindsey Burrow made one of her first public appearances since the death of her husband Rob when she went racing at Thirsk on Sunday.

She was there to watch Macarone , who runs for the Rob Burrow Racing Club and raises money for motor neurone disease causes.

Burrow, who died on June 2, was a Grand Final-winning Leeds Rhinos rugby league star whose fight against MND did a huge amount to raise awareness of the disease.

His wife said: “Rob was genuinely overwhelmed by how The Good Racing Company wanted to help us and the MND community. Rob was really passionate about racing. He loved his days at the races and watching his horses race. Win or lose, it was always a great day for us.

“I’m committed to continue as patron of The Good Racing Company as a way to honour Rob’s legacy.

“We already have some exciting news to announce in the next few weeks and I’m really looking forward to helping to continue to raise funds and awareness.”

Macarone, a three-year-old trained by Craig Lidster, finished 13th in a 5f handicap under Franny Norton.

Rob and Lindsey Burrow became patrons of The Good Racing Company in January after the innovative syndicate had raised more than £180,000.

Rob Burrow said at the time: “We’re really excited to be involved in the shaping of The Good Racing Company’s future.

“The past few years have shown that there is a lot of support in racing for charity, both from the horseracing community itself and from new people discovering the sport for the first time, just like Lindsey and I.”