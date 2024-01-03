Dublin Racing Festival under consideration for Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road

James Owen highlighted Trials day at Cheltenham or the Dublin Racing Festival as the next step for Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road after he was withdrawn at Chepstow over Christmas due to testing conditions.

The four-year-old, who is a best-priced 5-1 with bet365 for the Triumph on March 15, was due to run in the Grade 2 Finale Juvenile Hurdle on December 27, but Owen was cautious of how tough the race would be after the going changed from soft, good to soft in places to heavy.

Although Burdett Road missed his engagement, the Newmarket trainer was not overly concerned, as options such as Cheltenham in just over three weeks' time and Ireland next month are being considered.

Owen said: "He's good and he's training great – we made the right decision at Chepstow. He didn't need to run and he'll be aimed at Trials day, but he'll also be entered in the Dublin Racing Festival. We'll pick the option nearer the time. He's schooled and trained well and we're obviously looking forward to Cheltenham in March.

"We'd like one more run before the Triumph, but it's not a necessity. He's not massively ground dependent because he won on soft at Cheltenham and he quickened on it well, but when it went to heavy at Chepstow we didn't need to be giving him a hard race. He's a speed horse, not a heavy-ground horse."

Burdett Road: won the Grade 2 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick

Burdett Road has won his two starts over hurdles since joining the yard from Michael Bell, including when successful in the Grade 2 Triumph trial at Cheltenham in November.

Owen has not ruled out the possibility of heading to Leopardstown next month, a route the John Quinn-trained Countrywide Flame took en route to winning at the festival in 2012.

"We've got plenty of options," he added. "We're not totally against the Dublin Racing Festival. It's an early closer, so he'll have an entry for that. Not many British-trained horses have gone via Ireland to the Triumph, but Countrywide Flame did it for the Quinns. Even though he got beat there, he came back and won at the festival.

"If something was to happen before either that or Cheltenham then we've still got the Adonis at Kempton. A number of British horses have gone that route before the Triumph."

Triumph Hurdle (March 15, Cheltenham)

Bet365: 5-1 Burdett Road, 6 Sir Gino, 7 Storm Heart, 9 Bunting, 14 Salvator Mundi, Kargese, Kala Conti, Salver, 16 Majborough, Nurburgring, Liari, 18 bar

