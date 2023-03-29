Dettori's swansong and Murphy's redemption bid - the storylines to look out for this Flat season

We still have plenty of jumps action to come this season, but the Flat kicks off in earnest on Saturday with the Lincoln at Doncaster. Here are five key storylines to keep your eye on . . .

Frankie Dettori's last hurrah

There is no getting away from it, racing will not be the same without . The enigmatic Italian has lit up the sport since he arrived in 1987, but the 52-year-old announced he would be retiring from the saddle at the end of this season.

His farewell tour was up and running at the Dubai World Cup meeting, where he partnered Lord North to win a third Dubai Turf at Meydan. The last time we are likely to see him on these shores is British Champions Day at Ascot, before the Breeders' Cup and potentially the Melbourne Cup see him out the door.

Is this O'Brien's Triple Crown colt?

has won just about everything that racing has to offer, and the Triple Crown is perhaps the only thing missing from his illustrious CV. He came close in 2012 when Camelot fell short at the final hurdle, but Auguste Rodin could now be the horse to do it.

, O'Brien said: "If we have a horse who could do that, he would definitely be the one. You would imagine he would have no bother stretching out to a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half. He’s that type of horse. He is the type who could start in the Guineas and stretch out in trip after that. He was always very classy, always."

Auguste Rodin: the apple of Aidan O'Brien's eye Credit: Patrick McCann

Auguste Rodin is a general 7-2 joint-favourite for the 2,000 Guineas on May 6 alongside stablemate Little Big Bear, and if he were to scoop the first Classic of the season, all eyes would certainly be on the Derby for this potentially special horse. For that race on June 3, Auguste Rodin is a clear 5-2 favourite.

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard

Murphy is back for more

Having been banned for 14 months following alcohol and Covid breaches, made a triumphant return to the saddle at Chelmsford in February and has been making hay ever since.

The three-time champion jockey has ridden 22 winners from 90 rides this year and will be aiming to reclaim his crown. That accolade went to William Buick last year, who was riding like a man possessed, and Murphy is in for a season-long brawl if he wants to get back to the top step.

Both jockeys will have strong ammunition – let the race commence when the championship gets under way of May 6.

Classic glory for Doyle?

deservedly broke her Classic duck in France when Nashwa won the Prix de Diane, but the six-time Group 1-winning jockey will be looking for her first British Classic success this year.

2022 brought with it three top-level successes for Doyle, with Nashwa also going on to win the Nassau Stakes before The Platinum Queen stormed home to with the Prix de l'Abbaye.

Hollie Doyle (right) will be hoping for her first British Classic this year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

In the last three years, Doyle has ridden 150, 172 and 151 winners in Britain, and with the strong backing of Imad Al Sagar, she will undoubtedly have her chance to make further history.

Can Japan end their Arc hoodoo?

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is one of the few races that has alluded Japanese-trained runners, but after his romp in the Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday, could be the horse to break their duck.

A dual Grade 1 winner back home, Equinox exploded on to the global stage by brushing aside multiple Group 1 winners without coming out of third gear in Dubai. He now sits atop the Arc market and, despite a ground query, you would struggle to argue that he is not the horse to beat.

Given their dominance of Meydan's carnival meeting, we can hope for plenty of Japanese runners on British shores this season. The Irish have dominated the British jumps scene in recent years, could the Japanese do the same at Group 1 level on the Flat?

