2024 bet365 Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The big betting race at Sandown on Saturday is the bet365 Gold Cup (3.35) , a valuable handicap chase won last year by the Christian Williams-trained Kitty's Light.

He is back again in a bid to capture another big-race prize, just two weeks after his heroic Grand National fifth, but will he be able to hold off the three-strong Willie Mullins challenge and surge up the Sandown hill again?

Get the full lowdown in extensive runner-by-runner guide to the Sandown showpiece . . .

The 2024 bet365 Gold Cup verdict and 1-2-3 prediction

By Ben Hutton, Spotlight tipster

Kitty's Light won this last year just seven days after landing the Scottish National, so there can be hope his fine fifth in the Grand National two weeks ago won't have left a mark, but there is nevertheless a worry in that regard given he had a hard race. There is a similar concern with Irish National third Minella Cocooner, who otherwise makes considerable appeal. Peter Bowen and Sean Bowen won this race in 2017 with 40-1 shot Henllan Harri and their runner COURTLAND catches the eye. His 12-length win at Worcester last August suggests he's on a good mark and there were signs of a return to form over an inadequate 2m at Hereford last month (very fortunate winner). Certainly Red has been in good form despite not jumping well, and the cheekpieces could help him find greater fluency. He is second choice ahead of Weveallbeencaught, who is on an attractive mark and may appreciate this return to better ground. Sam Brown and Kinondo Kwetu are other possibles.

Courtland 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

2024 bet365 Gold Cup : final declarations and the full list of runners

1 Threeunderthrufive

Ran well when fourth in last year's Scottish National (4m, good) and he's been better than ever this year in good handicaps, finishing second twice in a row (3m1f/3m2f, good to soft/soft) before winning at Ascot (3m, good to soft) in February; carries top weight but holds solid claims.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 11-2

Threeunderthrufive 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2 Does He Know

Won at Cheltenham (extended 3m3f, good) in November 2022 and in first-time cheekpieces he returned to winning ways at Doncaster (3m2f, soft) last month; he could have more to offer in the headgear and is not ruled out.

Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Forecast odds: 25-1

Does He Know 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

3 Sam Brown

12-year-old who has been in excellent form in the visor this season, winning twice (3m, soft/good) and posting a fine second at Aintree (3m1f, good to soft) a fortnight ago; he's unproven over this longer trip but the previous evidence isn't damning and he came from well back with a strong finish last time, suggesting another crack at a marathon distance is well worth a go.

Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Freddie Gingell (5)

Forecast odds: 20-1

Sam Brown 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

4 Minella Cocooner

Grade 1 novice hurdle winner who is lightly raced in chases and ran his best race yet over fences when third under Danny Mullins in the Irish Grand National (3m5f, heavy) on April 1; versatile ground-wise; one of three for Willie Mullins; could play leading role if last time hasn't left its mark.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 8-1

Minella Cocooner 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

5 Le Milos

Lightly raced since winning the prestigious Coral Gold Cup at Newbury (3m2f, good) in November 2022; hasn't threatened over hurdles on his three runs this season but his trainer excels when it comes to targeting big races; 2-2 here (soft/good to soft) and no surprise if he's in the mix back chasing.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 7-1

Le Milos 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

6 Nick Rockett

Sent off favourite and didn't always jump with fluency when fading into a 30-length seventh in this month's Irish Grand National (3m5f, heavy), which was his first run beyond 3m; something to prove now but this lightly raced seven-year-old looked very promising previously and represents the all-conquering Willie Mullins (one of three for yard); possible he'll bounce back with bold show.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 7-1

Nick Rockett 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Won this last year (good to soft; placed in 2021/2022); back on song with highly creditable fifth in Grand National at Aintree (4m2f, soft) two weeks ago; had a hard race then which is a worry, but he won this 12 months ago just seven days after landing the Scottish National (good); key player.

Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Forecast odds: 3-1f

Kitty's Light 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

8 Kinondo Kwetu

Returned from a break with encouraging fourth at Aintree (3m1f, good to soft) a fortnight ago; stayed on well for third of 16 in Summer Cup at Uttoxeter (3m2f, good) last July, a run that can be upgraded due to jumping errors, and he's an interesting candidate; the drier the ground the better.

Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Forecast odds: 16-1

Kinondo Kwetu 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

9 Annual Invictus

Won Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster (3m, good) in January and that form has been franked by the runner-up; soft ground against him since; fair sixth in this race last year (good to soft) and he may be able to improve upon that finishing position if good going prevails here.

Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Freddie Gordon (5)

Forecast odds: 20-1

Annual Invictus 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

10 Amirite

Pulled up when favourite for Irish National last April and hasn't really threatened on either run this season; however, those were still fair efforts (3m1f/3m) and his saddle slipped when he was fourth at Cheltenham in October; remains lightly raced and may yet have more to offer for top Irish yard.

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds:9-1

Amirite 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

11 Aime Desjy

Nine-year-old who is lightly raced for his age and won at Gowran Park (2m4f) last month on third chase start; creditable fifth in Topham at Aintree (2m5f) since and, while he's unraced beyond that trip and stamina is a big query, he's trained by Willie Mullins and for that reason alone is worth a second look.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 66-1

Aime Desjy 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

12 Courtland

Made it four wins for the season (all on good going but has run well on soft) when comfortably beating solid yardstick at Worcester (2m7f) last August; not at the same level since and extremely fortunate to win at Hereford last month, after a break, but it was over an inadequate 2m and there was encouragement in that run; Peter Bowen and Sean Bowen won this with 40-1 shot Henllan Harri in 2017 who, like this fellow, was tackling his longest trip yet.

Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Forecast odds: 40-1

Courtland 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

13 Slipway

Has won over 3m6f and he returned to form with a four-length win at Kempton (3m, good to soft) last month; he's 6lb higher in this much hotter race but his trainer has enjoyed an excellent season and stamina won't be an issue.

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Forecast odds: 20-1

Slipway 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

14 Rapper

Ten-year-old whose form is up and down but he's won over Cheltenham's stiff, extended 3m2f and has hinted on occasions that this sort of test may suit; stayed on well for second at Ascot (3m, good to soft) in February; prominent when falling at Cheltenham Festival last time; not ruled out each-way.

Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Forecast odds: 20-1

Rapper 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Henry Daly

15 Fortescue

Ten-year-old who has run well in second on three of his last four starts (heavy/good to soft), including over 3m4f at Haydock; each-way possibilities but he might not want the ground to dry out (well beaten on good going here in February); blinkers (no positive impact in 2023 Grand National) replace visor.

Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Hugh Nugent (3)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Fortescue 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Hugh Nugent (3lb) Tnr: Henry Daly

16 Certainly Red

Ten-year-old who was a near 18-length seventh in this last year and is 0-6 this season, with mistakes proving an issue; however, in the circumstances he did well to stay on for third at Ascot (3m, good) last month and perhaps the first-time cheekpieces will help him jump better; has won here on soft; chance.

Trainer: Lydia Richards

Jockey: Marc Goldstein

Forecast odds: 25-1

Certainly Red 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Lydia Richards

17 Enrilo

First past the post in this race in 2021 (disqualified due to interference) and 9lb lower here; this ten-year-old has run well in defeat on his two outings this year (3m7f/3m4f) but needs something extra in this hotter race; pulled up in this contest last year and an early faller 12 months ago.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda (5)

Forecast odds: 25-1

Enrilo 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Angus Cheleda (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

18 Bangers And Cash

Won three times last season, including over 3m3f/2m4f, and following a wind op he ran well when third here (3m, good to soft) last month; proven at the trip and an each-way case can be made now back up in distance.

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Forecast odds: 50-1

Bangers And Cash 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

19 Weveallbeencaught

He has to improve markedly upon his last three performances (3m/3m1f, soft/heavy) to make an impact here; however, before those he stayed on well for third of four on his chase debut in a hot novice at Cheltenham (3m, good to soft), and the expected return to better ground could help him tap back into that promise; on an attractive mark on the Cheltenham form.

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 25-1

Weveallbeencaught 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

20 Flash Collonges

Has struggled on both runs this season, but the first was his reappearance and the second was on soft ground; progressive last term and if this prominent-racer gets into a rhythm in first-time blinkers (replacing cheekpieces), he'll be just the type Bryony Frost excels with; not written off.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Forecast odds: 33-1

Flash Collonges 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Reserves

21 Flash De Touzaine

First reserve; third in Scottish National (4m, good) last April; likely to be back on better ground but has handled testing conditions in the past, so has plenty to prove in view of this season's struggles.

Trainer: Liz Doyle

Jockey: TBC

Forecast odds: 100-1

Flash De Touzaine 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Reserve Tnr: Liz Doyle

22 Your Own Story

Second reserve; 4lb out of the handicap here but he's run well in defeat over 2m7f on his two starts this spring and could build on those runs now back up in trip, having won over 3m7f last March; not ruled out.

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 20-1

Your Own Story 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

