'I will be doing everything I can to win' - Dettori to lead The East as player-manager in the 2023 Racing League

Frankie Dettori will take up the unique position of player-manager in this year's Racing League after it was announced the jockey will lead The East in the third running of the event.

Dettori partnered two winners, a second and third in his eight rides for the Wales & The West, winners of the 2022 Racing League, last year and is the only change to the managerial roster as he takes over from Rupert Bell.

"Racing League brings something different into racing and I've really enjoyed being part of it for the last two years," Dettori, who will retire towards the end of the season, said.

"The format adds a fun element while still being ultra-competitive. I will be doing everything I can to be the first player-manager to win it!"

Dettori will join Jamie Osborne (Wales & The West), Matt Chapman (London & The South), Mick Quinn (The North), Leonna Mayor (Yorkshire), Linda Perratt (Scotland) and Kevin Blake (Ireland) on April 1, when the jockey draft takes place at Doncaster on Saturday.

Jeremy Wray, CEO of Racing League, said: "We first spoke with Frankie after last year's competition, before he announced that this would be his last year riding, so we're obviously thrilled that he has taken up the challenge of managing The East.

"Once again, we are delighted to have so many trainers involved which will make for another fiercely competitive and exciting spectacle."

Each team manager will select seven jockeys via the draft and may add a wildcard selection at any time during the competition.

Over £2 million in prize-money up for grabs across six evening meetings, kicking off at Yarmouth on July 27, with each fixture shown live on ITV and Sky Sports Racing.

