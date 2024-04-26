Harry Cobden v Sean Bowen: who holds sway in the race to be champion jockey?

Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen have been going hammer and tongs in the race to be champion jockey and it's reached crunch point with just two days of the 2023-24 jumps season remaining.

Cobden, riding high as number one jockey for Ditcheat maestro Paul Nicholls, holds the advantage, but Bowen is still very much in the hunt. Despite missing some of the season through injury, Bowen has kept tabs on the leader and will be doing everything he can to reduce the deficit.

Here's the lowdown on each of their chances on Friday and Saturday, with Cobden (12 rides) and Bowen (eight rides) ensuring we're in for a nail-biting finish to an epic title race.

Current scores: jump jockeys' title

Harry Cobden 162 v 156 Sean Bowen

Harry Cobden's six Friday rides

4.39 Chepstow: Spring Gale (forecast odds: 11-4f)

Dunraven Windows Mares' Maiden Hurdle, 2m3½f

Spotlight comment: Consistent of late; respected on ratings and the booking of Harry Cobden is a bonus

Spring Gale 16:39 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Henry Daly

5.10 Chepstow: Innisfree Lad (forecast odds: 10-1)

Sun Trade Windows Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Spotlight comment: Inconsistent nowadays but has conditions to suit; no surprise if he runs well

Innisfree Lad 17:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: David Dennis

5.40 Chepstow: Matterhorn (forecast odds: 9-2)

Sun Trade Windows Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Spotlight comment: Dual novice winner; had breathing problem when flopping on handicap debut; had wind op

Matterhorn 17:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

6.10 Chepstow: Diego Du Charmil (forecast odds: 3-1f)

Dunraven Windows Handicap Chase, 2m3½f

Spotlight comment: Didn't stay 3m on his belated return but he moved with purpose for a long way

Diego Du Charmil 18:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

6.40 Chepstow: Banteer (forecast odds: 5-2)

Braceys Maiden Hurdle, 2m

Spotlight comment: Best effort (third to useful opponent) reads well in this context; respected

Banteer 18:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

8.15 Chepstow: Florencethemachine (forecast odds: 5-1)

Braceys Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f

Spotlight comment: Unexposed six-year-old who could find more progress on this switch to a staying trip; shortlisted

Florencethemachine 20:15 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Harry Cobden's six Saturday rides

1.50 Sandown: Fire Flyer (forecast odds: 11-1)

bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Spotlight comment: Coming along nicely before not turning up in the EBF Final; retains plenty of potential

Fire Flyer 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.25 Sandown: Hitman (forecast odds: 100-30)

bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2), 2m6½f

Spotlight comment: Modest strike-rate last two terms but high-class on his day and drying ground will be fine

Hitman 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.35 Sandown: Threeunderthrufive (forecast odds: 11-2)

bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Spotlight comment: Very solid campaign, winning at Ascot (3m) last time, and he'll be fine at this trip

Threeunderthrufive 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

4.10 Sandown: Blueking D'Oroux (forecast odds: 12-1)

bet365 Select Hurdle, 2m5½f

Spotlight comment: Progressive; Grade 2 winner in November; seemed not to stay 3m next time; not ruled out

Blueking d'Oroux 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

4.45 Sandown: Golden Son (forecast odds: 10-1)

bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Spotlight comment: Won at Kempton in February and there was a possible excuse over this course and distance next time; only six

Golden Son 16:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

5.20 Sandown: Emailandy (forecast odds: 9-1)

bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Spotlight comment: Reliable; won at Plumpton on Easter Sunday; further improvement possible but necessary

Emailandy 17:20 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Sean Bowen's four Friday rides

3.15 Perth: Charles Ritz (forecast odds: 5-1)

Muirhall Energy Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 3m

Spotlight comment: Not built on his Exeter win and much depends on what effect the cheekpieces have

Charles Ritz 15:15 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Tom George

3.50 Perth: Chasing Fire (forecast odds: 3-1)

AK Bets Home Of Free Bets Handicap Chase, 3m

Spotlight comment: Prone to untidy jumping but good chance otherwise over a longer trip that could suit

Chasing Fire 15:50 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

4.25 Perth: Bitsnbuckles (forecast odds: 7-1)

AK Bets Watch All UK Racing Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Spotlight comment: Prone to untidy jumping but good chance otherwise over a longer trip that could suit

Bitsnbuckles 16:25 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

5.00 Perth: Dangerous Touch (forecast odds: 7-2)

AK Bets Big Prices Big Limits Open National Hunt Flat Race, 2m

Spotlight comment: Went close in a point and plenty of positives to take out of his fourth at Wetherby

Dangerous Touch 17:00 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Sean Bowen's four Saturday rides

1.50 Sandown: Act Of Authority (forecast odds: 20-1)

bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Spotlight comment: Winner of three minor hurdles but looks high in the weights on what he's achieved

Act Of Authority 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

3.35 Sandown: Courtland (forecast odds: 40-1)

bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Spotlight comment: 2m7f win last August was a very taking effort; encouraging signs over inadequate 2m latest

Courtland 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

4.10 Sandown: Brewin'upastorm (forecast odds: 20-1)

bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m5½f

Spotlight comment: Fine stable servant over the years; Grade 2 Fairyhouse winner last time; this is stronger

Brewin'upastorm 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

4.45 Sandown: Western Zephyr (forecast odds: 14-1)

bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Spotlight comment: Best performance came when a rallying second here in November and he's not discounted

Western Zephyr 16:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

