Harry Cobden v Sean Bowen: who holds sway in the race to be champion jockey?
Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen have been going hammer and tongs in the race to be champion jockey and it's reached crunch point with just two days of the 2023-24 jumps season remaining.
Cobden, riding high as number one jockey for Ditcheat maestro Paul Nicholls, holds the advantage, but Bowen is still very much in the hunt. Despite missing some of the season through injury, Bowen has kept tabs on the leader and will be doing everything he can to reduce the deficit.
Here's the lowdown on each of their chances on Friday and Saturday, with Cobden (12 rides) and Bowen (eight rides) ensuring we're in for a nail-biting finish to an epic title race.
Current scores: jump jockeys' title
Harry Cobden 162 v 156 Sean Bowen
Harry Cobden's six Friday rides
4.39 Chepstow: Spring Gale (forecast odds: 11-4f)
Dunraven Windows Mares' Maiden Hurdle, 2m3½f
Spotlight comment: Consistent of late; respected on ratings and the booking of Harry Cobden is a bonus
5.10 Chepstow: Innisfree Lad (forecast odds: 10-1)
Sun Trade Windows Handicap Chase, 3m2f
Spotlight comment: Inconsistent nowadays but has conditions to suit; no surprise if he runs well
5.40 Chepstow: Matterhorn (forecast odds: 9-2)
Sun Trade Windows Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Spotlight comment: Dual novice winner; had breathing problem when flopping on handicap debut; had wind op
6.10 Chepstow: Diego Du Charmil (forecast odds: 3-1f)
Dunraven Windows Handicap Chase, 2m3½f
Spotlight comment: Didn't stay 3m on his belated return but he moved with purpose for a long way
6.40 Chepstow: Banteer (forecast odds: 5-2)
Spotlight comment: Best effort (third to useful opponent) reads well in this context; respected
8.15 Chepstow: Florencethemachine (forecast odds: 5-1)
Braceys Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f
Spotlight comment: Unexposed six-year-old who could find more progress on this switch to a staying trip; shortlisted
Harry Cobden's six Saturday rides
1.50 Sandown: Fire Flyer (forecast odds: 11-1)
bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Spotlight comment: Coming along nicely before not turning up in the EBF Final; retains plenty of potential
2.25 Sandown: Hitman (forecast odds: 100-30)
bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2), 2m6½f
Spotlight comment: Modest strike-rate last two terms but high-class on his day and drying ground will be fine
3.35 Sandown: Threeunderthrufive (forecast odds: 11-2)
bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f
Spotlight comment: Very solid campaign, winning at Ascot (3m) last time, and he'll be fine at this trip
4.10 Sandown: Blueking D'Oroux (forecast odds: 12-1)
Spotlight comment: Progressive; Grade 2 winner in November; seemed not to stay 3m next time; not ruled out
4.45 Sandown: Golden Son (forecast odds: 10-1)
bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Spotlight comment: Won at Kempton in February and there was a possible excuse over this course and distance next time; only six
5.20 Sandown: Emailandy (forecast odds: 9-1)
Spotlight comment: Reliable; won at Plumpton on Easter Sunday; further improvement possible but necessary
Sean Bowen's four Friday rides
3.15 Perth: Charles Ritz (forecast odds: 5-1)
Muirhall Energy Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 3m
Spotlight comment: Not built on his Exeter win and much depends on what effect the cheekpieces have
3.50 Perth: Chasing Fire (forecast odds: 3-1)
AK Bets Home Of Free Bets Handicap Chase, 3m
Spotlight comment: Prone to untidy jumping but good chance otherwise over a longer trip that could suit
4.25 Perth: Bitsnbuckles (forecast odds: 7-1)
AK Bets Watch All UK Racing Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f
Spotlight comment: Prone to untidy jumping but good chance otherwise over a longer trip that could suit
5.00 Perth: Dangerous Touch (forecast odds: 7-2)
AK Bets Big Prices Big Limits Open National Hunt Flat Race, 2m
Spotlight comment: Went close in a point and plenty of positives to take out of his fourth at Wetherby
Sean Bowen's four Saturday rides
1.50 Sandown: Act Of Authority (forecast odds: 20-1)
bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Spotlight comment: Winner of three minor hurdles but looks high in the weights on what he's achieved
3.35 Sandown: Courtland (forecast odds: 40-1)
bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f
Spotlight comment: 2m7f win last August was a very taking effort; encouraging signs over inadequate 2m latest
4.10 Sandown: Brewin'upastorm (forecast odds: 20-1)
bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m5½f
Spotlight comment: Fine stable servant over the years; Grade 2 Fairyhouse winner last time; this is stronger
4.45 Sandown: Western Zephyr (forecast odds: 14-1)
bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Spotlight comment: Best performance came when a rallying second here in November and he's not discounted
Published on 26 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 09:45, 26 April 2024
