2024 bet365 Gold Cup tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Sandown on Saturday

A team of our top tipsters have a go at solving a high-quality bet365 Gold Cup (3.35) at Sandown on Saturday . . .

Forecast odds: 3-1f

By Stuart Redding, Weekender tipster

The Grand National fairytale didn't quite come off but Kitty's Light can gain some compensation here.

Christian Williams' star lacked the gears to threaten at Aintree but that fifth was still a cracking effort on unsuitable ground.

The quick return to action shouldn't be a problem because he won last year's race just one week after Scottish National glory.

Nick Rockett was beaten 30 lengths in the Irish National but might be worth another chance for the all-conquering Willie Mullins team.

Kitty's Light 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Forecast odds: 7-1

By Harry Wilson, The Punt tipster

Le Milos looks to have been targeted at this race, having had three runs over hurdles since finishing tenth in last year's Grand National. He is just 3lb higher than when winning the Coral Gold Cup, which came on good ground, and is unbeaten in two starts at Sandown.

Last year's winner Kitty's Light ran an admirable race in the Grand National and still looks to be on a winnable mark, while Annual Invictus will appreciate getting back on better ground.

Le Milos 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Sam Hardy, Weekender tipster

While most of his rivals are coming to the end of a long season, the Sam England-trained Kinondu Kwetu will arrive ready for his spring and summer campaign and should be primed for this race, having finished fourth at Aintree a fortnight ago.

The handicapper could be punished for dropping him 1lb for that effort. Does He Know ran out an impressive winner at Doncaster last time and he could prove the biggest danger to the selection.

Kinondo Kwetu 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Forecast odds: 20-1

By James Hill, tipster

Kitty's Light ran a cracker in the Grand National and could certainly win this again. But at around 7-2? That's very short and there's better value among his rivals, not least the veteran Sam Brown, who himself finished second in a premier handicap at Aintree and once again looked to be crying out for further.

He races off the same mark here and, on recent form, 50-1 ante-post odds with the race sponsors were far too big. Dual course winner Farceur Du Large is another to consider at decent odds.

Sam Brown 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Forecast odds: 25-1

By Charlie Huggins, The Punt tipster

Course winner who is back on his last winning mark of 135, which is 7lb lower than when the ten-year-old was seventh in this race last year. Certainly Red finished a place behind Beauport, who went on to land the Midlands Grand National off the same mark, when third over course and distance in December on unsuitably heavy ground.

He was also second here in February over an inadequate 3m trip, before which he was fifth behind subsequent Scottish Grand National runner-up Surrey Quest in the Mandarin Chase.

That run was at Newbury and given five of his six career successes have been on right-handed tracks with good featuring in the going description, he should relish conditions here.

Certainly Red 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Lydia Richards

