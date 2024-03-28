Derek Fox free to ride National favourite Corach Rambler after decision on potential whip ban delayed

Derek Fox will be free to partner Corach Rambler when he bids for back-to-back wins in next month's Randox Grand National , but still faces a potential whip ban for his ride aboard Clovis Boy on Tuesday .

There was speculation the two-time National winner could be unable to ride at Aintree after appearing to use his whip eight times, once above the permitted level, when scoring at Newcastle this week.

His ride on Clovis Boy in the Class 5 novice handicap hurdle was on Thursday considered by the Whip Review Committee (WRC), which has since written to Fox to ask further questions and seek his observations.

If the committee determines there is a potential additional breach to which a jockey has not had the chance to respond on raceday, they have the opportunity to submit a written response within 48 hours.

"The WRC today considered a ride by Mr Fox at Newcastle on Tuesday," a BHA spokesman said. "Upon reviewing the ride, the WRC had further questions for Mr Fox and have written to him today to seek his observations, as is outlined in the protocols and procedures around WRC meetings.

"As a result, Mr Fox’s case will be considered by the WRC on Tuesday. Any potential penalty arising from this ride, therefore, will not come into effect until April 16."

Fox, who first landed the Grand National with One For Arthur in 2017, will attempt to win the race for the third time on April 13 aboard the favourite Corach Rambler. The jockey has partnered the ten-year-old in all 16 of his races, including when finishing third in this month's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Read these next:

'I’m being accused without concrete evidence' - Patrick Mullins' Cheltenham Festival whip ban halved after successful appeal

Ryan Mania cleared to ride at Aintree after two-week whip ban is halved following appeal

'It's exactly what we wanted' - Lucinda Russell says Gold Cup has primed Corach Rambler in his bid for more Grand National glory

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.