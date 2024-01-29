BHA handling of George Gently syndicate case 'unacceptable' says ROA after dispute passes 2,000 days
The Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) has branded the BHA’s handling of a dispute between the owners of George Gently and trainer Dan Skelton as “unacceptable” after it recently passed 2,000 days since the complaint was first lodged.
Charlie Parker, the ROA president and a BHA board member, said that it was a “ridiculous” period of time that the BHA investigation had taken and that he had raised this issue of the delay with the British racing’s governing body once again last week.
Last Saturday marked 2,000 days since a formal complaint was made against Skelton in relation to the private sale of George Gently to a syndicate of owners headed by retired insurance underwriting director Tony Holt.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 16:00, 29 January 2024
- 'Not even odds-on shots are guaranteed to win' - Love Envoi primed for festival rematch with Lossiemouth
- Hermes Allen and intriguing Irish entry among seven in contention for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown
- Grey Dawning to head straight to Cheltenham Festival after connections decide to bypass Scilly Isles at Sandown
- Luke Harvey aiming for hunter chase breakthrough with ex-JP McManus horse at Hereford on Monday
- 'He's quite sore' - British Gold Cup challenge weakened with Royale Pagaille a doubt for Cheltenham Festival highlight
- 'Not even odds-on shots are guaranteed to win' - Love Envoi primed for festival rematch with Lossiemouth
- Hermes Allen and intriguing Irish entry among seven in contention for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown
- Grey Dawning to head straight to Cheltenham Festival after connections decide to bypass Scilly Isles at Sandown
- Luke Harvey aiming for hunter chase breakthrough with ex-JP McManus horse at Hereford on Monday
- 'He's quite sore' - British Gold Cup challenge weakened with Royale Pagaille a doubt for Cheltenham Festival highlight