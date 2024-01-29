BHA handling of George Gently syndicate case 'unacceptable' says ROA after dispute passes 2,000 days

The Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) has branded the BHA’s handling of a dispute between the owners of George Gently and trainer Dan Skelton as “unacceptable” after it recently passed 2,000 days since the complaint was first lodged.

Charlie Parker, the ROA president and a BHA board member, said that it was a “ridiculous” period of time that the BHA investigation had taken and that he had raised this issue of the delay with the British racing’s governing body once again last week.

Last Saturday marked 2,000 days since a formal complaint was made against Skelton in relation to the private sale of George Gently to a syndicate of owners headed by retired insurance underwriting director Tony Holt.