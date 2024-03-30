Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
15:15 HaydockHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
15:15 HaydockHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Connections of Guineas dark horse warn prestige of British racing won't be enough to stop overseas exodus

Iberian will head to the Dewhurst next
Richard Ryan, speaking on behalf of owners Teme Valley, outlined his concerns for British racingCredit: Edward Whitaker

The connections of Qipco 2,000 Guineas dark horse Iberian have warned the prestige of British racing will not be enough to prevent owners having their horses trained abroad in the near future.

Richard Ryan, who oversees Jim Cockburn's Teme Valley operation, which owns the Charlie Hills-trained Iberian with Ballylinch Stud, is excited about the colt's prospects for the months ahead, but has stressed the sport in Britain cannot rely purely on its historical standing.

He was speaking after Racing Post analysis revealed betting turnover on horseracing fell by the equivalent of £1.75 billion in the last financial year, which will have a knock-on effect on the sport's funding and in turn, limit the return to owners in prize-money.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 30 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 30 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain