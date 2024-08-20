Confirmed runners and riders for the Yorkshire Oaks on day two of York's Ebor meeting

Dual Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn will face a field of seven in Thursday's Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ) as she bids to get her career back on track.

The five-year-old hasn't won since streaking away with last year's Coronation Cup at Epsom and has failed to shine in two of her three starts this season, including when a beaten favourite in the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time.

However, she posted a strong effort when second to Bluestocking – a notable absentee for the Yorkshire Oaks in preference of Wednesday's Juddmonte International – in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.

Kieran Shoemark received criticism for that ride and subsequently for his performances in his first season as retained rider to John and Thady Gosden, but Emily Upjohn's part-owner Jon Shack declared his "100 per cent support" behind the jockey after he was replaced aboard Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois last weekend.

The pair will bid to silence the doubters in Thursday's feature event at the Ebor festival, in which their main danger will be her Lancashire Oaks-winning stablemate Queen Of The Pride. Qatar Racing's four-year-old has won three of her five stars and beat several talented mares at Haydock last time.

There will also be a rematch between the first and second from the Irish Oaks as You Got To Me and Content reoppose. The latter was a staying-on second after waiting for racing room in the home straight and will bid to exact her revenge on the Knavesmire.

Ballydoyle's other runner Port Fairy was 13th of 14 that day but will hope to recapture the form that saw her win the Ribblesdale Stakes. The Royal Ascot runner-up Lava Stream is also back for more, with Sea Theme and Mistral Star completing the line-up.

Leovanni: will bid to give Wathnan Racing another notable success in the Lowther Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Nine fillies will head to post for the opening Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50) earlier on in the card, including the Queen Mary winner Leovanni .

Wathnan Racing's unbeaten filly will have to confirm her last run with the fourth-placed Miss Lamai, the winner of a Listed race at Naas last time. The same track was the scene of a dominant win for Heavens Gate this month and that filly will also aim to enhance her likeable record.

Celandine, who was last seen finishing fourth in a strong running of the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, will also contest the Group 2 alongside Tales Of The Heart, Betty Clover, Time For Sandals, Unspoken Love and Perfect Part.

Yorkshire Oaks runners and riders

Emily Upjohn Kieran Shoemark

Mistral Star William Buick

Queen Of The Pride Oisin Murphy

Sea Theme Tom Marquand

Content Ryan Moore

Lava Stream Danny Tudhope

Port Fairy Wayne Lordan

You Got To Me Hector Crouch

Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks, August 22

Sky Bet: 9-4 Queen Of The Pride, 11-4 Content, 4 Emily Upjohn, 9-2 You Got To Me, 14 Mistral Star, 16 Lava Stream, 25 Port Fairy, Sea Theme

