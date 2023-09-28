Confirmed runners for the Cambridgeshire plus Saturday's Group 1s at Newmarket

The River Tiber-Vandeek rematch in Saturday's Middle Park Stakes is on after the pair were declared for the Newmarket Group 1 (3.00) on Thursday morning.

They clashed in the Prix Morny and Vandeek emerged on top with River Tiber back in third, although his preparation for that contest had been interrupted.

Other leading Middle Park fancies Jasour and Task Force also line up in the nine-strong field.

Newmarket hosts the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25) on Saturday too with 13 fillies set to do battle.

They include ante-post favourite Relief Rally, who might not have things all her own way with Jasna's Secret, Soprano and Porta Fortuna in opposition.

A top card at Newmarket also features the bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40), which has drawn a full field and includes long time fancy Greek Order and Astro King, who heads the weights.

Middle Park runners

Elite Status

Givemethebeatboys

Jasour

Lake Forest

River Tiber

Sketch

Starlust

Task Force

Vandeek

Cheveley Park runners

Cherry Blossom

Jabaara

Jasna's Secret

Juniper Berries

Pearls And Rubies

Persian Dreamer

Porta Fortuna

Relief Rally

Sacred Angel

She's Quality

Shuangxi

Soprano

Symbology

Cambridgeshire runners

Astro King

Saga

Tyrrhenian Sea

Major Partnership

Bopedro

Haunted Dream

Epic Poet

Eagle's Way

Killybegs Warrior

Oviedo

Akhu Najla

Liberty Lane

Eilean Dubh

Paradias

Dual Identity

Stay Well

Dutch Decoy

Graignes

Merlin The Wizard

Storm Catcher

Terwada

Arqoob

Greek Order

Thunder Ball

Majestic

Bluelight Bay

Faylaq

Thundering

Carolus Magnus

Geremia

Zozimus

Sayf Al Dawla

Crack Shot

Wildfell

Botas

Panning For Gold

