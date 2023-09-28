Confirmed runners for the Cambridgeshire plus Saturday's Group 1s at Newmarket

The River Tiber-Vandeek rematch in Saturday's Middle Park Stakes is on after the pair were declared for the Newmarket Group 1 (3.00) on Thursday morning.
They clashed in the Prix Morny and Vandeek emerged on top with River Tiber back in third, although his preparation for that contest had been interrupted.
Other leading Middle Park fancies Jasour and Task Force also line up in the nine-strong field.
Newmarket hosts the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25) on Saturday too with 13 fillies set to do battle.
They include ante-post favourite Relief Rally, who might not have things all her own way with Jasna's Secret, Soprano and Porta Fortuna in opposition.
A top card at Newmarket also features the bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40), which has drawn a full field and includes long time fancy Greek Order and Astro King, who heads the weights.
Elite Status
Givemethebeatboys
Jasour
Lake Forest
River Tiber
Sketch
Starlust
Task Force
Vandeek
Cherry Blossom
Jabaara
Jasna's Secret
Juniper Berries
Pearls And Rubies
Persian Dreamer
Porta Fortuna
Relief Rally
Sacred Angel
She's Quality
Shuangxi
Soprano
Symbology
Astro King
Saga
Tyrrhenian Sea
Major Partnership
Bopedro
Haunted Dream
Epic Poet
Eagle's Way
Killybegs Warrior
Oviedo
Akhu Najla
Liberty Lane
Eilean Dubh
Paradias
Dual Identity
Stay Well
Dutch Decoy
Graignes
Merlin The Wizard
Storm Catcher
Terwada
Arqoob
Greek Order
Thunder Ball
Majestic
Bluelight Bay
Faylaq
Thundering
Carolus Magnus
Geremia
Zozimus
Sayf Al Dawla
Crack Shot
Wildfell
Botas
Panning For Gold
