Conditions quicken at Ayr for Coral Scottish Grand National day after no rain overnight

The going has quickened on Coral Scottish Grand National day at Ayr, with the track now soft, good to soft in places from soft all over.

No rain overnight has caused conditions to improve, with the good to soft areas predominantly around two furlongs out in the home straight.

All is looking set fair for the track's best day, with the forecast suggesting sunny weather and temperatures of around 12C.

Among those set to be suited by the improvement in the going is the locally trained Inis Oirr , who is the clear second favourite at 8-1 behind Git Maker. The Lucinda Russell-trained chaser was a 21-length winner of the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh on his most recent start and has a distinct preference for decent ground.

The trainer said: "It was a nice run in the Edinburgh National. We were keen to run him in the Midlands National, but it was too heavy. He has gone up in the weights since Musselburgh, but I still think there is a bit of value left in his mark."

Russell, who was out of luck with the reigning champion Corach Rambler in last week's Grand National at Aintree, last won the Scottish version with Mighty Thunder in 2021.

