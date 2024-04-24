Racing Post logo
Christian Williams looking for latest fairytale from Kitty's Light after tough season

Kitty's Light (Jack Tudor) wins the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase Sandown 29.4.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Kitty's Light: bids to win a second bet365 Gold Cup just a fortnight after finishing fifth in the Grand NationalCredit: Edward Whitaker

The fairytale did not quite come true at Aintree but Christian Williams is hopeful Kitty's Light can put up a bold show on his fourth consecutive appearance in Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

Williams and his family rode a wave of public support ahead of the Grand National, as the story of six-year-old daughter Betsy's fight against leukemia was brought to a huge nationwide audience, and Kitty's Light let nobody down, leading the field over the last before running on to finish fifth under Jack Tudor.

The clear 100-30 favourite for Saturday with the sponsors, Kitty's Light showed how well he takes his racing this time last year when becoming the first horse since Hot Weld in 2007 to follow up victory in the Coral Scottish National with success in the bet365 Gold Cup a week later.

Read the full story

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 24 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2024

