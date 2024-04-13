Chelmsford makes history with 10am start - what do the jockeys make of it?

On the same day one of British racing’s oldest attractions was being prepared to be showcased to millions with the 170th running of the Randox Grand National at Aintree, different pioneers were forging what might become a new path for the sport at Chelmsford on Saturday morning.

Six fillies left the stalls shortly after 10am to compete over a mile and a quarter , the race being the first run at a morning meeting created as part of British racing’s Premier racing initiative, which also has provision for meetings after the new protected 2pm-4pm window. Four more morning meetings are scheduled for 2024.

Rather than go later, Chelmsford elected to go early. The course was rewarded with warm spring sunshine and a surprisingly buoyant crowd of around 1,000 people.

Winter Snowfall became the history-making filly to win the first morning race under the new scheme prevailing in a tight finish over Danielle – Godolphin pipping Anthony Oppenheimer in a contest worth a total of £15,000.

Saffie Osborne steered Winter Snowfall to victory for Charlie Appleby, and said: “For the jockeys it’s not that much of an issue as we’re out of here early afternoon. However, it puts a lot of pressure on the stable staff and the racecourse management having to be here earlier.

Saffie Osborne: "It puts a lot of pressure on the stable staff and the racecourse management having to be here earlier" Credit: Edward Whitaker

“I know people who have had to set off in the early hours of the morning to come here when it usually wouldn’t mean a start like that for them to get to this racecourse. It’s putting pressure on, but as jockeys we understand why they are doing it.”

The proximity of Chelmsford to Newmarket made the early start less of an issue than it might have been for those staff responsible for Winter Snowfall, according to Nikki Jones, Appleby’s assistant travelling head girl.

“It’s not a huge difference to us as we’re close to the course, but if we were going further afield – somewhere like Lingfield – it would have to be an overnight journey,” she said. “Lots happens before a race, it’s not a case of turning up and running so they have to have the time before racing begins.”

In contrast, Jones said she would not be a supporter of extending the Sunday evening racing trial, which concluded last month after six fixtures run through the winter to determine whether extra revenue could be generated for the sport from betting during a previously empty period.

Jones said: “I think we’ve only had one runner at a Sunday evening meeting and I didn’t go to that one, but I wouldn’t be a massive fan – you’ve got to have the chance to have some time off.”

The earlier start at Chelmsford was much preferred over the Sunday evenings by other jockeys involved in the opening race.

Robert Havlin: favours early morning racing to Sunday evenings Credit: Edward Whitaker

Robert Havlin, who rode Danielle, said he would “rather do this than Sunday evening racing”, while David Probert, who partnered third-placed Sea Stream, said: “I prefer this to Sunday evening racing. There’s some difference for us, but some of the valets were saying they remembered when there was banded racing starting this early.”

Neil Graham, Chelmsford’s director of racing, expressed satisfaction with how the raceday had started, with a sizable crowd swelled by 180 guests brought to experience racing by the Japan Racing Association.

Graham said: “That was a good race and I think they were good horses running in it too, the first two pulled clear and there were some lovely pedigrees on show.

“We’re pleasantly surprised by how busy it is, there’s a real buzz and atmosphere. There would be about 1,000 people here with both restaurants booked out.”

