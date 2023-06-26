ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles on the highs and lows of Royal Ascot

The Front Runner is our morning email exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers , written today by Jonathan Harding and available here as a free sample.

The dust has settled on another memorable Royal Ascot, so the Front Runner took the chance to chew over some of the biggest talking points with ITV commentator Richard Hoiles, who had the best seat in the house during a week that included a historic royal winner, Frankie Dettori's farewell and a host of big-priced winners.

Aidan O'Brien and many of the other usual suspects excelled last week but it was Shaquille's victory after giving lengths away in the Commonwealth Cup that stood out most for Hoiles. It was a first Group 1 success for Malton trainer Julie Camacho, who trains alongside her husband and assistant Steve Brown.

Julie Camacho after Shaquille and Oisin Murphy won the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The pyramid can be quite narrow at the top and you get used to hearing from the same trainers during the week, so it's nice to have that element of owners and trainers who appreciate just having a runner being able to succeed at the highest level," says Hoiles, who called his first royal meeting in 1998. "You might have expected him to flatten out after missing the start but he kept going past them all."

The other horse who caught his eye was Mostahdaf, an emphatic winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes. He was somehow sent off at 10-1 against five quality rivals but won like an odds-on shot and it will be interesting to see whether he can back it up if he does line up in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York in August.

"I was impressed because of the calibre of the horses he beat," says Hoiles. "I wasn't surprised he travelled well but I was amazed he managed to sustain it. Even when he got to the front I thought he might have quickened up best against some stayers who might come back to him but he ran away with it. It will be fascinating to see if he's as good as that performance suggests next time."

An ecstatic Frankie Dettori after winning the Gold Cup last Thursday on Courage Mon Ami Credit: Tom Dulat

Those who followed the action will know Mostahdaf was far from the biggest shock of the week. We had 17 winners sent off at 10-1 or bigger, including Valiant Force, who landed the Norfolk at 150-1, and Khaadem, an 80-1 winner of a Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. In short, it was not the easiest week for punters.

The impulse is to put that down to rotten luck but Hoiles suggests we should not be too surprised by the number of upsets last week given the quality of the horses lining up, coupled with a high volume of runners and the chance of in-running luck being a crucial factor.

"The thing I've learned down the years with the big prices at Royal Ascot is there's a greater percentage of horses capable of winning every race, because they're good," says Hoiles. "If you go to a smaller meeting, some horses might not have the ability to score, even when it's set up for them. Because they're all good horses at Ascot, they can all take advantage in the right circumstances."

The stars certainly seemed to align in the King George V Stakes on Thursday, which provided the most significant result of the week when Desert Hero gave the King and Queen their first winner at the meeting since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year. That result was closely followed in the popularity stakes by Courage Mon Ami's Gold Cup win under Frankie Dettori, who took his final Royal Ascot rides before his well-documented retirement at the end of the year.

"From a personal point of view, I loved seeing the royal winner because of the longevity of the colours and the history of that," says Hoiles. "I was also pleasantly surprised by how much King Charles seemed to engage with the week and having a winner obviously helped. Similarly with Dettori's success, we really must not lose sight of how useful those kinds of stories are for putting racing in the mainstream. In light of the recent protests, it's important to make the sport appear mainstream against a niche rights group."

Monday's picks

Live In The Moment was among those disadvantaged by the stalls fiasco at Epsom this month but was close to gaining compensation a week later when finding Ready Freddie Go too good at Catterick.

The Alice Haynes-trained six-year-old remains on a competitive mark and is worth sticking with back over six furlongs in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (6.35) at Windsor. He was narrowly beaten over that trip in May by The Green Man, who franked the form when winning comfortably at York next time.

Most feared is Lequinto, who bounced back to finish second over this course and distance last week. Now 6lb lower than when beating King Of Jungle here last July, he looks like the big danger.

Live In The Moment 18:35 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

Unlimited Data appears to have been found a golden opportunity by William Muir and Chris Grassick, who scored with Pyledriver in the Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday. The three-year-old returns to the all-weather in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap (6.25) at Wolverhampton and it would be surprising if he didn't go very close.

The son of Tasleet has twice won over course and distance, most recently in May, and races off a mark of 66. That is just 1lb higher than when denied his hat-trick at Windsor on his most recent start.

Unlimited Data 18:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

'She can win a race of this nature' - our Monday tipster provides three fancies

Three things to look out for on Monday

1. It was a Royal Ascot to remember for Archie Watson, who finished third in the leading trainer standings behind Aidan O'Brien and John and Thady Gosden with three winners: Bradsell, Rhythm N Hooves and Saint Lawrence. He will have as many as five runners on Monday and his best chance could be Coral Reef, who lines up in the Chepstow Construction Equipment Supports Racing Welfare Handicap (4.50) at Chepstow. She has placed in three of her seven starts for the yard and finished second at Leicester on her last time.

2. Gary Moore has scored with five of his 11 runners at Windsor this year for a 45 per cent strike-rate. He has two chances at the track this evening, starting with Reckon I'm Hot in the JP Harwood Handicap (5.05). He missed out by a head last time at Bath but has a good chance of making amends under Rob Hornby. The yard also sends out Cloudy Breeze in the Follow Fitzdares On Twitter And Instagram Handicap (8.10). She'll need to bounce back after being comfortably beaten on his two most recent starts on the all-weather.

3. It is worth keeping a close eye on the British Stallion Studs EBF Newcomers' Maiden (5.35). It can be hard enough finding winners even with form in the book so the market will be a helpful guide to which of these juveniles is worth backing. At first glance, Free Nation looks of interest for Charlie Hills. Owned by Clipper Logistics, Free Nation cost 100,000gns as a yearling in October.

What's on this week: Auguste Rodin bids for Derby double and Northumberland Plate is the big betting race

'Nightmare for punters' as stats show biggest average-priced set of Royal Ascot winners in last decade

