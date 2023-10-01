'She’s a very exciting filly' - Opera Singer spreadeagles field to claim Prix Marcel Boussac for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

Racing Post logo
Opera Singer is the new favourite for next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Betfred Oaks at Epsom after a dominant performance in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

A runaway winner at the Curragh last time out, Opera Singer controlled the race from the front and her rivals were not able to live with her when she hit top gear. Extending clear under Ryan Moore, Opera Singer was well on top at the line. She was cut to 5-1 favourite (from 16) for the 1,000 Guineas with Paddy Power and to 6-1 favourite (from 16) for the Oaks with William Hill.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "I’m delighted. She’s a lovely filly who’s been coming forward every week. We knew when she stepped up to a mile the other day she’d grow another leg and she did - she’s very classy. 

"She’s lovely and she’s a very exciting filly. She’s a big, natural, easy-going filly and Ryan gave her a lovely ride. She’ll get a mile and a quarter well, we think."

O’Brien has enjoyed a vintage year with his juveniles thanks to the likes of City Of Troy, Henry Longfellow and Diego Velazquez. City Of Troy is favourite for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at a general 5-2 and for the Betfred Derby at 7-2. 

While Opera Singer was able to extend and dominate in the closing stages, Darnation, who sat close to her during the race having got warm beforehand, weakened with two furlongs to go to finish well beaten. Rose Bloom finished second with Les Pavots in third. 

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 1 October 2023Last updated 14:18, 1 October 2023
