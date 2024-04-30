Adrian Grain, the assistant trainer paralysed in freak gallops accident, dies aged 70

Adrian Grain, the assistant trainer to partner Mark Weatherer left paralysed by a freak accident in 2022, has died, leaving family, friends and colleagues "distraught". He was 70.

Grain's life was changed forever on October 17, 2022 when his mount stumbled and threw him from the saddle on the Malton gallops. When getting up she stood on Grain's neck, putting her entire bodyweight on the spot between his back protector and helmet, breaking four vertebrae from C1 to C4 and crushing his throat. He was in an induced coma for ten days.

But those who knew him best will forever remember Grain as the immaculately dressed life and soul of the party.

Adrian Grain: "He was brilliant, the life and soul of any gathering" Credit: Karen Woods

Karen Woods, who organises two syndicates that own horses in the yard and is a close friend of Adrian and Mark, said on Tuesday: "He died yesterday morning and everyone's distraught. For a while he was doing so well, he was at Jack Berry House and the IJF [Injured Jockeys Fund] had got him on a walking machine.

"Ady was a total gentleman and an incredible horseman. You couldn't fill a postage stamp with what he didn't know about horses. He was brilliant, the life and soul of any gathering, and we miss him dreadfully.

"He got a virus over Christmas and it just knocked him for six. We saw Ady about six weeks ago and he'd lost a lot of weight."

An emotional Woods added: "It's been really hard since his accident. It was a completely freak accident, but the damage was so extensive. It's really sad."

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.