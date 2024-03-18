British racing aided in fight against staffing crisis after government eases access to overseas workers

British racing received a boost on Monday when six key roles were added to a government list that should help with the sport's staffing crisis. The National Trainers Federation and BHA have been keen to add the roles to the Immigration Salary List (ISL), which has replaced the Shortage Occupation List (Sol).

It should now be easier to recruit racing grooms, work riders, stallion handlers, stud grooms, stud hands and stud handlers from abroad, which will go some way towards addressing the staffing problem in Britain.

It is estimated there is a shortfall of up to 2,500 people, so it was no surprise Monday's news was hailed by those in the industry, especially as workers can now be employed on a minimum salary of £30,960 – a discount on the £38,700 minimum that applies to other businesses under the government’s immigration rules.

"The fact that the six racing and breeding roles are part of only a very small number of jobs transferred from the old Shortage Occupation List to the Immigration Salary List shows the government recognises how crucial they are to Britain’s rural economy," BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said.

"Bringing in world-class talent from overseas is not a sticking-plaster solution to our recruitment crisis. They are part of the answer by providing us with unrivalled experience to help train our next generation of high-skilled workers.

“It is essential that racing now takes the opportunity to make the most of our access to the best international talent, which will enable us to put in place long-term solutions to racing’s staffing shortage."

Julie Harrington: "It is essential that racing now takes the opportunity to make the most of our access to the best international talent" Credit: John Grossick

Harrington's counterpart at the NTF and former BHA colleague Paul Johnson added: "The inclusion of racing roles on the Immigration Salary List is the culmination of a lengthy process that racing has engaged in throughout. We are very appreciative that the challenges our members face in staffing their businesses have been recognised and acted upon by government and see this as providing much needed help while the industry develops a long-term term plan for our workforce."

Conor McGinn MP, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Racing and Bloodstock, wrote to home secretary James Cleverly last year, imploring him to add the roles in question to the list, something the Migration Advisory Committee (Mac) had already recommended.

Claire Sheppard, chief executive of the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association (TBA), also welcomed the news.

"The TBA welcomes the decision by the government for three vital equine care roles in British thoroughbred stud farms to have now been officially added to the Immigration Salary List," she said.

"These specialist and skilled positions are vital in enabling studs to continue to deliver world leading health and welfare standards and produce racehorses that excel on the global stage, supporting employment and businesses across the rural economy and underpinning the racing industry’s £4.1 billion annual economic impact.

"While the new salary criteria will limit the numbers and roles employed, the opportunity to recruit these internationally skilled individuals from overseas will benefit British breeding operations through the sharing of knowledge and expertise with the domestic workforce."

