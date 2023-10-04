'It's been a burden for the last five years' - trainers welcome movement on overseas visas to address staffing crisis

Trainers have reacted positively to the recommendations made to government to address staff shortages in British racing and breeding, with Richard Hughes saying he "welcomes the move with open arms".

Lambourn-based Hughes has been vocal on the staffing crisis engulfing the sport and revealed on Wednesday he had gone to great lengths to rectify his own predicament.

A ray of light on the issue emerged on Tuesday when six key roles – racing groom, stallion handler, stud groom, stud hand, stud handler and work-rider – were included as jobs where visas for overseas workers should be granted with more ease.

"It's been a burden for the last five years and we'd welcome this move with open arms," said Hughes, who won three champion jockey titles.

"The good staff you have are stretched to the bone and are getting burnout, and then they leave the game ten years too early.

"I got a sponsorship licence last year with Migrate UK, which cost me eight grand. It then costs me £1,200 every time I bring someone in and we've had four people come over. We're in dire straits for staff and desperate for any help."

The staffing positions have been included in the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) review of the shortage occupation list following a submission of evidence by the BHA, National Trainers Federation and Thoroughbred Breeders' Association. The report will be considered by the Home Office before a response is published.

In its report, the MAC said vacancies in British racing and breeding "grew by more than double the UK average between 2016-17 and 2022-23", while it raised concerns the going wage for staff could lead to exploitation of staff.

A shortfall in employees of around 2,000 exists, according to analysis in the racing and breeding industries, with post-Brexit immigration rules making it harder to recruit staff from abroad.

Charlie Fellowes: "It's absolutely fantastic news" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes also expressed his hope the move will be beneficial for everyone.

"The powers that be have been working to get this done, so as far as I'm concerned it's absolutely fantastic news," he said.

"It's been well documented that there's been a staff shortage in the industry for a long time and it would be a huge help to be able to get skilled riders in the country.

"Although the British Racing School does the most fantastic job, there are only so many students they can push through the system and they definitely can't service the whole industry."

Read these next:

Key roles in racing and breeding may be opened up to overseas workers to address staff shortages

Harry Charlton eyeing Group 1 glory on Champions Day before taking over from Derby-winning father Roger

Frankie Dettori bidding to bring up landmark 500 Newmarket wins on hot Sun Chariot Stakes favourite Inspiral

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.