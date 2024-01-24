Big Trials day juvenile showdown on the cards as James Owen outlines plan for Triumph favourite Burdett Road

Red-hot trainer James Owen is looking forward to a JCB Triumph Hurdle showdown on Saturday when ante-post favourite Burdett Road is set to take on market rival Sir Gino .

Owen is likely to resist the temptation to let his Royal Ascot winner take on Champion Hurdle hopes in the £125,000 Unibet Hurdle on Trials day at Cheltenham.

Instead the unbeaten hurdler, who is a best-priced 4-1 for the juvenile championship in March, will tackle the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on the same card, meaning he will clash head-on with 6-1 Triumph second favourite Sir Gino.