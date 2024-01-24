Racing Post logo
Big Trials day juvenile showdown on the cards as James Owen outlines plan for Triumph favourite Burdett Road

Burdett Road: winner of the Grade 2 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham
Burdett Road: The Triumph Hurdle favourite will return to Cheltenham on Saturday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Red-hot trainer James Owen is looking forward to a JCB Triumph Hurdle showdown on Saturday when ante-post favourite Burdett Road is set to take on market rival Sir Gino.

Owen is likely to resist the temptation to let his Royal Ascot winner take on Champion Hurdle hopes in the £125,000 Unibet Hurdle on Trials day at Cheltenham.

Instead the unbeaten hurdler, who is a best-priced 4-1 for the juvenile championship in March, will tackle the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on the same card, meaning he will clash head-on with 6-1 Triumph second favourite Sir Gino.

David CarrReporter

Published on 24 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:11, 24 January 2024

