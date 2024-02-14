BHA plans to get Labour on board after criticism of failure to forge links with party

The BHA is planning a campaign to bring prospective Labour MPs up to speed with the needs of the racing industry after coming in for criticism over its failure to forge links with the party which is 2-9 to form a majority government after this year's general election.

Conor McGinn, co-chair of the all-parliamentary group for racing and bloodstock and an independent, ex-Labour MP, last week expressed concern over the sport failing to establish ties with a possible incoming Labour government, stating: “We are in danger of arriving late at the party, literally and metaphorically.”

The next general election is expected to take place towards the end of a year in which racing has an uncertain outlook around key topics such as affordability checks, levy reform and immigration measures for stable staff.

A Labour majority government verdict is heavily odds-on with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, and the BHA will be reaching out to likely parliamentary candidates, including at a dinner with Labour politicians at Westminster this month, as well as hosting MPs at racing events through the spring and summer.

The BHA's policy and advocacy manager Jack Barton said: “The autumn seems to be the bookies’ favourite at the moment for an election and the BHA is mapping prospective parliamentary candidates across key racing constituencies across Britain. Importantly, these include a significant number of Labour prospective parliamentary candidates who look likely to win seats from the Conservatives.

“We are planning an outreach campaign to those prospective parliamentary candidates as we look to forge new relationships and bring new MPs up to speed on British racing in preparation for a new parliament. We have some key advocates such as Matt Hancock and Conor McGinn stepping away from their MP roles this year, so it will be important for us to replace those voices in parliament.”

Barton added: “Given racing’s status as a predominantly rural industry, and the redrawing of the political map at the last general election, it can be more of a challenge to engage Labour MPs, who mostly have seats in more metropolitan areas.

“This is an issue that those at the top of racing are acutely aware of, and we have been engaging more with those in shadow ministerial roles.

“Reflective of the wider shift in the party, much of what we have heard so far from both the Labour Shadow DCMS [Department for Culture, Media & Sport] and Defra [Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs] teams has been positive, and we will look to further build on those relationships right up to election day.”

The BHA continues to call on racing fans and those who work in the sport to contact their local MP in advance of the Westminster debate on affordability checks on Monday week.

The proposals set out by the Gambling Commission in its consultation last autumn will jeopardise racing’s finances by as much as £50m a year according to the BHA, who reported current monthly turnover to be down by 15-20 per cent year on year with punters already being affected by affordability checks.

Barton said: “We view the debate as an important moment for our ongoing work – carried out by the industry since formal proposals for the implementation of affordability checks appeared in the white paper in the spring of 2023 – to highlight our opposition to the current proposals given the potential unintended consequences for British racing, and the impact on the customer experience for racing bettors.

“While we are unlikely to see an immediate change in government policy as a result of the debate, it has already been a useful exercise in raising awareness of the issue with MPs, and demonstrating the strength of feeling from racing fans who feel their hobby is being unjustly targeted.

“We understand from Racecourse Media Group that almost 4,000 letters have been sent to MPs so far and would encourage anyone who has not yet done so to follow suit.

“The number of MPs who have told us that they will attend on February 26 is steadily ticking upwards – and importantly, with a few new faces – and the BHA will continue to work with stakeholders to make sure that every effort is made to get MPs to attend and contribute.”

