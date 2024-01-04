Betfred extend Derby and Oaks sponsorship until 2026 to become meeting's flagship backers
The Derby will be sponsored by Betfred until 2026 with the bookmaker announcing a year extension to their deal struck last April and plans to back more races across Epsom's signature two-day fixture.
Betfred, partnered with Epsom's owner the Jockey Club, took on naming rights for the Oaks and Derby last April, but their new deal means the meeting will be called the Betfred Derby Festival with a total of six races sponsored.
The original deal – in which they took over from car retailer Cazoo as backers of the two Classic races – was set to last until 2025, and Thursday's news marks another major sponsorship for the bookmaker, founded by Fred Done, which has sponsored key races such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ebor, Cesarewitch and Cambridgeshire.
Published on 4 January 2024
Last updated 17:21, 4 January 2024
