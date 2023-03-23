Amateur jockey George Gorman hopes to return 'a better person' following six-month cocaine ban

Amateur jockey George Gorman hopes to return to race-riding "a better person" after his licence was withdrawn for six months following a positive test for cocaine in December.

Gorman tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at Chelmsford on December 8, with his sample recorded at 539 nanograms per millilitre (ng/ml). The BHA's threshold is 150 ng/ml.

The withdrawal of Gorman's licence has been backdated to December 20, the original date the rider was stood down after the BHA was notified of his positive test.

James Lancaster, representing the BHA, said the level returned was not an exceptional circumstance, which might merit a departure from the guidance. Lancaster also acknowledged Gorman had cooperated throughout the investigation and his willingness to take steps to ensure he will not take cocaine again.

His sample was taken before he rode Hill Station for trainer Gary Moore. Gorman's mount finished sixth of nine runners, with this particular relapse brought on by an injury sustained earlier in the year.

At the hearing, Gorman said: "I've made steps in the past to battle my addiction with success for a period of time followed by relapses. This particular one was brought on by pain medication I was put on for an injury sustained in August."

Gorman, who is still working within racing by riding out for the likes of Moore and Richard Rowe, hopes he can return to race-riding in the future.

He added: "I'm actually grateful to the BHA that this has happened, as it's put me in contact with Sporting Chance and other organisations. I'd like to think I've been more successful than I have in the past with the help provided. In a week's time I will be four months clean of cocaine, and two months sober of alcohol too.

"I'm hopeful for the future that I've managed to take these steps and put roadblocks in my way, that I can lead a more fulfilling life and return to racing one day a better person for this."

