Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore to team up in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial after field of six declared

Chief Little Rock will attempt to provide Aidan O'Brien with just his second success in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial (2.45 ) on Tuesday after featuring among six declarations.

The three-year-old was last seen chasing home Qipco 2,000 Guineas contender Ancient Wisdom in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket over a mile in October.

Chief Little Rock got off the mark at the second attempt at Leopardstown in August before finishing second to Deepone in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes in September.

His trainer first landed the Blue Riband Trial in 2019 with Cape Of Good Hope, who went on to finish fourth behind Sottsass in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

The field this year also includes Bur Dubai , who who could make his first start on the turf for Kevin Philippart de Foy after three outings on the all-weather.

"He'll improve for the step up in trip and the course should suit him," the trainer said. "The owners have always been focused on trying to find Derby horses and this race will help give us an idea of what he could be capable of. He's definitely a late developer and he's strengthened a lot over the winter. He's taken a huge step forward."

Andrew Balding will bid for a third victory in the Listed contest with the King Power Racing-owned Bellum Justum , a winner at Newmarket over a mile last time.

Roger Varian has declared Defiance , who was last seen finishing sixth behind Ghostwriter, a general 14-1 shot for the 2,000 Guineas, in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes.

The six-strong field is completed by the Ralph Beckett-trained Feigning Madness , unbeaten in two juvenile starts, and Arabic Legend for trainer Karl Burke.

Seven runners have been declared for the Lilley Plummer Risks City & Suburban Handicap (3.20 ), including Western Soldier , a rare runner on the Flat for Joe Tizzard.

The Weatherbys Global Stallions App Great Metropolitan Handicap (3.55 ), which was first run in 1846, has a field of 13 following the declaration stage.

