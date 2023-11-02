Affordability checks and sports results continue to bite at Ladbrokes Coral owner Entain

Affordability checks and sports results continue to hit revenues at Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral said on Thursday.

In a trading statement for the third quarter of the year, Entain said that online net gaming revenue (NGR) had fallen by six per cent on a pro forma basis due to regulatory measures such as affordability checks.

Punter-friendly sports results in September provided a two-to-three percentage point impact and Entain said they had continued to drag on performance into the fourth quarter.

Entain said that during October, sports results had impacted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) by around £45 million. Total group NGR, including the United States, was up seven per cent for the period.

Entain said its US joint venture BetMGM continued to perform strongly with NGR of approximately $458m (approx £376m/€432m) in the third quarter, up around 15 per cent year-on-year.

BetMGM has an 18 per cent market share in the states in which it operates, excluding New York, with a 26 per cent market share in igaming.

The company also said its retail division had produced a "robust" performance, with NGR up four per cent.

Entain said it expected online NGR to return to growth in the second half of 2024 and outlined a number of strategic initiatives including prioritising high-growth markets such as the US and Brazil while exiting smaller non-core operations.

Entain chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen

Chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen said: "Entain has undergone a profound transformation over the last few years, and now has strong foundations from which to move into its next phase of growth.

"We have made significant investments in responsible gambling initiatives. While these steps have impacted Ebitda, they are unquestionably the right thing to do to improve our long-term prospects.

"From here, we have a clear plan to focus our portfolio for organic growth, drive our market share in the US, improve our operational leverage, and increase our Ebitda margins.

"The wide range of initiatives that are under way will cement our position as a customer-focused industry leader, enable us to achieve our strategic ambitions, and deliver enhanced returns for all our stakeholders."

