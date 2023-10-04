Racing Post logo
Britain

Ace Impact lights up Paris to continue Classic generation's domination of Cartier Horse of the Year standings

Ace Impact wins the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday
Ace Impact wins the Arc under Cristian DemuroCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ace Impact firmly entered the reckoning in the race to be named Cartier Horse of the Year after lighting up Longchamp with a breathtaking victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained three-year-old took his unbeaten record to six when showing tremendous acceleration to beat King George runner-up Westover, who leapfrogged Mostahdaf to top the older horse division standings.

Winner of the Prix du Jockey Club in June, Ace Impact moved up to seventh on 96 points in the Horse of the Year category, which is headed by fellow Classic winners Paddington (172) and Auguste Rodin (128). Ace Impact sits third behind that pair in the three-year-old colt division, too.

Ace Impact's victory in Paris wasn't the only noteworthy performance from across the Channel at the weekend, with Blue Rose Cen (104), winner of the French 1,000 Guineas and Oaks this season, closing on the gap on leading three-year-old filly Tahiyra (120) after storming to victory in the Prix de l'Opera. 

Highfield Princess (96) opened up a clear lead over July Cup and Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille (64) in the sprinter division with a determined success under Jason Hart in the Prix de l'Abbaye, while Trueshan (48) continued his tremendous revival when following up his Doncaster Cup win with victory in the Prix du Cadran, a race he landed on route to taking home the Cartier stayers award in 2021.

The seven-year-old moved into joint-third in that category and could face a potential clash with Kyprios (16) and Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami (56) in the Long Distance Cup, a race Trueshan has won for the last three years.

Rosallion (36) swooped from the rear to take the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and enter calculations for the two-year-old colt division, but he will have to go some to catch Vandeek (80), who stormed to the top of that category after supplementing his Prix Morny success with a second Group 1 win in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

There was also significant movement in the two-year-old filly division, with Porta Fortuna (64) now leading following her success in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, while Opera Singer (40) announced herself as a candidate after a dominant five-length victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

The next update to the points is due after British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21, with the final winners of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards announced on November 9.

Cartier Horse of the Year
172 Paddington
128 Auguste Rodin
120 Tahiyra
108 Westover
104 Blue Rose Cen
102 Mostahdaf
96 Ace Impact
96 Highfield Princess
80 Luxembourg
80 Nashwa
80 Vandeek
80 Warm Heart

Cartier Older Horse
108 Westover
102 Mostahdaf
80 Luxembourg
80 Nashwa

Cartier three-year-old colt
172 Paddington
128 Auguste Rodin
96 Ace Impact
78 Big Rock
74 Continuous

Cartier three-year-Old filly
120 Tahiyra
104 Blue Rose Cen
80 Warm Heart
72 Sauterne
64 Savethelastdance
64 Soul Sister

Cartier sprinter
96 Highfield Princess
64 Shaquille
44 Bradsell
44 Moss Tucker
40 Live In The Dream

Cartier stayer
56 Coltrane
56 Courage Mon Ami
48 Continuous
48 Trueshan
40 Eldar Eldarov

Cartier two-year-old colt
80 Vandeek
60 Bucanero Fuerte
48 Henry Longfellow
36 Rosallion
32 River Tiber

Cartier two-year-old filly
64 Porta Fortuna
40 Ramatuelle
40 Fallen Angel
40 Opera Singer
36 Vespertilio

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 4 October 2023
