Ace Impact lights up Paris to continue Classic generation's domination of Cartier Horse of the Year standings

Ace Impact firmly entered the reckoning in the race to be named Cartier Horse of the Year after lighting up Longchamp with a breathtaking victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained three-year-old took his unbeaten record to six when showing tremendous acceleration to beat King George runner-up Westover, who leapfrogged Mostahdaf to top the older horse division standings.

Winner of the Prix du Jockey Club in June, Ace Impact moved up to seventh on 96 points in the Horse of the Year category, which is headed by fellow Classic winners Paddington (172) and Auguste Rodin (128). Ace Impact sits third behind that pair in the three-year-old colt division, too.

Ace Impact's victory in Paris wasn't the only noteworthy performance from across the Channel at the weekend, with Blue Rose Cen (104), winner of the French 1,000 Guineas and Oaks this season, closing on the gap on leading three-year-old filly Tahiyra (120) after storming to victory in the Prix de l'Opera.

Highfield Princess (96) opened up a clear lead over July Cup and Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille (64) in the sprinter division with a determined success under Jason Hart in the Prix de l'Abbaye, while Trueshan (48) continued his tremendous revival when following up his Doncaster Cup win with victory in the Prix du Cadran, a race he landed on route to taking home the Cartier stayers award in 2021.

The seven-year-old moved into joint-third in that category and could face a potential clash with Kyprios (16) and Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami (56) in the Long Distance Cup, a race Trueshan has won for the last three years.

Rosallion (36) swooped from the rear to take the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and enter calculations for the two-year-old colt division, but he will have to go some to catch Vandeek (80), who stormed to the top of that category after supplementing his Prix Morny success with a second Group 1 win in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

There was also significant movement in the two-year-old filly division, with Porta Fortuna (64) now leading following her success in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, while Opera Singer (40) announced herself as a candidate after a dominant five-length victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

The next update to the points is due after British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21, with the final winners of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards announced on November 9.

Cartier Horse of the Year

172 Paddington

128 Auguste Rodin

120 Tahiyra

108 Westover

104 Blue Rose Cen

102 Mostahdaf

96 Ace Impact

96 Highfield Princess

80 Luxembourg

80 Nashwa

80 Vandeek

80 Warm Heart

Cartier Older Horse

108 Westover

102 Mostahdaf

80 Luxembourg

80 Nashwa

Cartier three-year-old colt

172 Paddington

128 Auguste Rodin

96 Ace Impact

78 Big Rock

74 Continuous

Cartier three-year-Old filly

120 Tahiyra

104 Blue Rose Cen

80 Warm Heart

72 Sauterne

64 Savethelastdance

64 Soul Sister

Cartier sprinter

96 Highfield Princess

64 Shaquille

44 Bradsell

44 Moss Tucker

40 Live In The Dream

Cartier stayer

56 Coltrane

56 Courage Mon Ami

48 Continuous

48 Trueshan

40 Eldar Eldarov

Cartier two-year-old colt

80 Vandeek

60 Bucanero Fuerte

48 Henry Longfellow

36 Rosallion

32 River Tiber

Cartier two-year-old filly

64 Porta Fortuna

40 Ramatuelle

40 Fallen Angel

40 Opera Singer

36 Vespertilio

'He has the strongest acceleration I've seen' - Ace Impact extends unbeaten streak with brilliant Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win

British Champions Day at Ascot: the favourites, the markets and the star names set for a spectacular season finale

Jason Hart hails 'amazing week' after Highfield Princess triumph follows becoming father for first time

