Redcar calls Monday morning inspection as Met Office issues storm warning

Redcar has called an inspection ahead of its Monday fixture after the Met Office released a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the region.

The North Yorkshire track is due to host the £40,000 Zetland Gold Cup Handicap (4.35 ) but is facing an uncertain forecast, with a large portion of England under risk for heavy rain and flooding due to storms on Sunday evening.

Portions of the track have already been narrowed in order to bypass standing water from rain earlier in the week but clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson is hopeful the 8.30am inspection will only be a precaution, with conditions soft and heavy in places on the back straight.

"It's purely precautionary because the Met Office has now extended an thunderstorm warning to the area," Sanderson said at noon on Sunday. "Storms at this time of year can chuck down 20 millimetres of rain very quickly, so if we got that there would be areas of standing water we'd need to look at.

"At the moment the track is absolutely fine. We had a couple of millimetres of rain last night and this morning, and the forecast is suggesting up to six millimetres today, which the track would have no problem with.

"We're due to be dry overnight but there should be an odd shower during racing on Monday, so I don't think it's going to be the nicest day in world unfortunately. However, the inspection is entirely because of the thunderstorms looming. If we get one of those we'll have to see what the rainfall is."

The yellow warning extends across the country on Sunday evening and encompasses Cartmel, where conditions are good, good to soft in places, and Leicester and Huntingdon, which are both good to soft (soft in places at Leicester).

The Met Office has issued the warning until 8pm on Sunday evening, after which the thunderstorms are expected to head north.

