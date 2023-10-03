Jason Hart hails 'amazing week' after Highfield Princess triumph follows becoming father for first time

Jason Hart was still on cloud nine on Tuesday after his success aboard Highfield Princess in the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on Sunday topped off an unforgettable week.

The 29-year-old and his wife Jess welcomed the arrival of their first child last Tuesday, before the jockey enjoyed six winners in the space of six days, headlined by top-level glory in Paris.

Hart said: "Highfield Princess capped off a great week. When you’re doing the job we do, the birth of your first child puts everything into perspective. It was a magical day on Tuesday and I’m very proud of Jess – it’s been an amazing week."

It was the start of a memorable seven days for Hart, who steered the John Quinn-trained mare to her first victory since Group 2 success in the Qatar Stakes at Goodwood in August.

Hart said: "It’s frustrating how she hadn’t won a Group 1 this season until now. She’d won a Group 2 and we thought that’d be a stepping stone back, but things did not go to plan for her.

"You can put a line through her run in Ireland as there were a few things against her. She’s never really run a bad race and it was great she could bounce back and get her head in front in Group 1 company.

"When John Fairley [owner-breeder] kept her in training this season it was a sporting decision and I was delighted because he was rewarded with that on Sunday."

Highfield Princess: could return to the Breeders' Cup after landing the Prix de l'Abbaye on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker

The six-year-old's Abbaye triumph means she has once again qualified to run in next month’s Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, in which she finished fourth last year.

Hart added: "The Abbaye was a 'win and you're in', so she’s in the race. I’ve never had an input as to where she’s run, she’s always been brilliantly placed by the boss. I’m sure that between him, Sean [Quinn, assistant trainer] and John, they will sit down and decide where they want to go. She has options and America is one, so I see no reason why it wouldn’t be considered."

Hart had four rides at Ayr on Tuesday – the same card on which Highfield Princess landed the first of her 14 victories – and he sits just three off the 100 mark for Flat winners in Britain for a third consecutive year.

He added: "We’re not finished yet. The last two years I’ve passed the 100 mark of winners and that was my aim at the start of this year. Hopefully we’ll get there and I can keep kicking on.

"It’s been a great year. Big Evs and Quickthorn were also amazing and when you’re riding those kinds of winners it helps your season along. I'm grateful for all the trainers and owners who have supported me all year."

Read these next:

'It shows how tough she is' - Highfield Princess defies wide draw to get back on top

Jason Hart: 'I want to be challenging to be champion jockey. If you don't aim high in this game you're only going to go one way'

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning