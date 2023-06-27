2023 Northumberland Plate: assessing the top contenders for the big betting race at Newcastle on Saturday

The Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap is one of the highlights at Newcastle, and each year the race attracts a top-quality field seeking to land a lucrative first prize of £81,000. We assess the top contenders here . . .

Strengths: The son of Teofilo has a record of 2-8 but hasn't been seen since winning at Haydock in October last year. That impressive performance makes this progressive four-year-old a horse to follow for the season. Trainer, William Haggas is operating at a 19 per cent strike-rate over the past 14 days, while he tends to find plenty of improvement from these staying types.

Weaknesses: This is Post Impressionist's first run of the season so fitness has be taken on trust, while this is a stiff test at the trip and he is yet to prove he stays this far. Priced on potential rather than proven form.

Odds: 8-1

Post Impressionist 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Zoffee is a big contender for trainer Hugo Palmer Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Strengths: Finished second in this season's Chester Cup and backed up that performance with a solid sixth in the Ascot Stakes. Ran out an easy winner of the Northumberland Vase over this course and distance last season so clearly likes the track. An in-form contender for a trainer who took this in 2020 with Caravan Of Hope.

Weaknesses: Operating at a career high mark and has come up short the last twice so clearly needs to find more.

Odds: 10-1

Zoffee 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Strengths: An easy winner at Kempton last time out when making his debut for this yard. That was only his seventh start so he remains unexposed and is open to plenty of improvement. Stamina looks his forte and he should be well suited by the demands of this race.

Weaknesses: Has a three-month absence to overcome, while it will be hard to dictate from the front in a big field like this.

Odds: 12-1

Golden Rules 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tnr: Deborah Faulkner

Adjuvant: a strong contender following a recent victory at Newcastle

Strengths: Recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating last time and looks to have improved plenty from three to four. The son of New Bay hit the line strongly over 1m6f last time out and looks to have had the perfect preparation for this.

Weaknesses: Has been raised to a career-high mark and is yet to race on an all-weather surface.

Odds: 14-1

Adjuvant 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Michael Bell

Sir Mark Prescott could saddle improving stayer Omniscient Credit: Laura Green

Strengths: A two-time winner, who easily came clear in the closing stages at Southwell last time, looks a typical improving stayer for trainer Sir Mark Prescott. The Newmarket yard is in flying form and his Southwell victory has been well advertised since.

Weaknesses: Raised 8lb for that last success and this will be by far his most demanding assignment.

Odds: 12-1

Omniscient 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Rajinsky (left) finished fourth in this race last season and bids to go three better Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Strengths: Fourth in this race last year and third in 2021, he appears to be in good form following a recent fifth in the Chester Cup. This is likely to have been the target since and he should be primed for a big run.

Weaknesses: 6lb higher than when finishing fourth in last season's Plate and will have to shoulder joint top-weight.

Odds: 16-1

Rajinsky 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Strengths: The son of Golden Horn finished an unlucky fourth in the Chester Cup prior to a narrow defeat at Haydock. He shaped well when fourth in the Ascot Stakes and is clearly in great form. Hasn't been with Ian Williams long so could improve plenty throughout the rest of the season.

Weaknesses: Unproven on the surface and has to back up quickly from a hard race at Ascot.

Odds: 16-1

Law Of The Sea 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tnr: Ian Williams

How about the remainder?

Rainbow Dreamer won the All-Weather Marathon final over this course and distance and has seemingly been kept fresh for this since. Ninth in last season's Plate, he is 2lb higher this time so will need to be at his very best.

Second Slip is 2-4 at the track and it would be a folly to dismiss a horse trained by two-time Northumberland Plate winning-trainer James Fanshawe. However, this will be his first try at further than 1m4f.

Berkshire Rocco burst onto the staying scene with a taking success at Southwell in January but has struggled for form lately.

Reshoun has finished last on both starts this season and needs a return to form to figure, while the lightly raced Mr Escobar for Willie Mullins is more likely to run in the vase given he will struggle to get into the race of 80.

Verdict

Proven course form is key at Newcastle and Zoffee appeals most. He has been running well in defeat this season and seems likely to appreciate a return to this track. His latest effort at Royal Ascot can be upgraded as he was wide throughout and caught further back than ideal.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained Omniscient can chase him home, followed by Second Slip, who should improve plenty for his recent comeback at Kempton.

Calling The Wind is worth noting if turning up, his recent second at Ascot is solid form and he has plenty of all-weather experience to draw on.

Zoffee 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (2.05 Newcastle, July 1)

bet365: 6 Post Impressionist, 8 Zoffee, Golden Rules, 10 Adjuvant, 12 Omniscient, Law of the Sea, 14 Roberto Escobar, Second Slip, Mr Escobar, 16 bar

