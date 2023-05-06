2023 Flat jockeys' championship: can anyone stop William Buick in his title defence? The key contenders and verdict

The race for the 2023 Flat jockeys' championship begins on 2,000 Guineas day and concludes in October on British Champions Day. William Buick claimed his first title last year by a wide margin – will he successfully defend his crown? And who are his main rivals? We take a look at this year's championship.

William Buick

Odds: 8-11

Last year: Won

Buick ran away with the title last season with 157 winners, 66 more than his closest rival. The margin of victory allowed him to have the title sewn up long before the final day at Ascot, although he may not have it so easy this year.

Charlie Appleby supplied Buick with 79 winners in Britain in 2022 and once again powerhouse owners Godolphin will help drive Buick's charge.

But it is rare for a champion jockey to rely on the backing of one operation too heavily and Buick was versatile in his approach last season. He struck up good partnerships with George Boughey, one of the rising stars of the training ranks, while he notched at least five winners in the calendar year for Andrew Balding, Charlie Hills, Harry and Roger Charlton, Simon and Ed Crisford, Charlie and Mark Johnston and Eve Johnson Houghton. In total, he rode winners for 34 different trainers last season and he might need similar support again.

Oisin Murphy

Odds: 6-4

Last year: n/a

Oisin Murphy has hit the ground running since returning from his 14-month suspension Credit: Edward Whitaker

Murphy could bid to reclaim his title this season after a 14-month ban for alcohol and Covid breaches prevented the three-time champion from competing last year.

He returned to action in February and has hit the ground running with almost 50 winners in Britain. Murphy, operating at around a 20 per cent strike-rate since his return, has a terrific track record in the championship and has a wealth of experience for what is typically a gruelling seven-month slog.

Trainer Andrew Balding and his bosses Qatar Racing are key supporters, but Murphy partnered winners for 38 different trainers for his last championship in 2021. He will need to lean on those relationships again if he is to add a fourth title.

Hollie Doyle

Odds: 25-1

Last year: Tied for second

Doyle finished tied for second in last season's title race with husband Tom Marquand on 91 winners, a campaign that only enhanced her reputation.

Retained by owner Imad Al Sagar, Doyle had plenty of quality at her disposal last season including Nashwa, a high-class filly who is set to return for John and Thady Gosden. Archie Watson has been an important ally, providing Doyle with 35 wins in Britain last year.

No female jockey has won the championship, but breaking records is something Doyle has become accustomed to and no one is better placed to bid for that landmark achievement.

Tom Marquand

Odds: 20-1

Last year: Tied for second

Tom Marquand: tied for second in the title race with his wife Hollie Doyle last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Marquand's 91-winner haul last season meant he tied for second and he is firmly established among the top jockeys to ply their trade in Britain.

His association with William Haggas continues to go from strength to strength and proved pivotal again last season, while the partnership has already claimed Group 1 honours this year in Australia with Dubai Honour.

That top-level success should tee up Marquand, who misses Guineas weekend due to an elbow injury, for another big season in Britain, with Ed Walker and Hughie Morrison among the other trainers who employ his services.

Andrea Atzeni

Odds: 33-1

Last year: Seventh

Atzeni heads into the new season with a different challenge as he embarks on his first campaign in nine years without a retainer.

The 32-year-old rider operated at a strike-rate of 22 per cent last season, riding winners for 18 different trainers.

He has already started spreading his net wide for rides this year and has had a decent time of it with Charlie Johnston, the pair bagging a double at Newmarket on Friday.

He said in March he did not "have anyone in particular I will be riding for", but it will fascinating to see how Atzeni's season develops.

Rossa Ryan

Odds: 66-1

Last year: 15th

Rossa Ryan will not be attached to Amo this year, but remains in fine form Credit: Pool (Getty Images)

Like Atzeni in some ways, Rossa Ryan enters the 2023 championship with a rather different viewpoint to 12 months ago.

He is no longer the retained rider for the increasingly prominent Amo Racing operation, but he is certainly in great form with 12 winners in the last fortnight.

Ralph Beckett, Ian Williams and Clive Cox are among the trainers to supply him with winners recently and Ryan had an excellent all-weather campaign.

He may not have Amo, but he undoubtedly has plenty of talent and might be able to cast his net wider without the restrictions of a retainer.

Verdict

The defending champion Buick is the rightful favourite and will be a tough nut to crack in the title race, but it is hard to ignore the claims of three-time winner Murphy, particularly as he has hit the ground running since returning from his suspension.

Marquand and Doyle's stock continues to rise and you would expect them to be there or thereabouts for large chunks of the season, but perhaps the most interesting questions will surround the activities of Atzeni and Ryan now they no longer have retainers to powerful operations.

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.