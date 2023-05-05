'He's got a deep cut on his arm and he's awaiting x-rays' - Tom Marquand facing Classic fitness fight

Tom Marquand is hoping to be fit to ride in the first two Classics of the season after being injured on the way to post at Newmarket on Friday.

He hurt his elbow when he was kicked by a rival as he made his way down for the opening Listed race on board Waipiro.

His mount had to be withdrawn and Marquand was attended to by medical staff. He was assessed by the doctor in the on-course medical room, stood down for the rest of the day and taken to hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

His agent Sashi Righton said: "He's got a deep cut on his arm, he's awaiting x-rays – we hope it's just a cut but we don't know for sure. Fingers crossed he'll be fine. But if it is a deep cut, he'll have to be careful not to open it up when he's race-riding."

Marquand's wife Hollie Doyle said: "He's gone to hospital for x-rays on his elbow – he got kicked on it and there was some blood.

"We'll have to see what happens but I didn't think I'd done any damage when I fell off in January and ended up with a fracture."

Tom Marquand: has ridden one British Classic winner, landing the St Leger on Galileo Chrome at Doncaster in 2020 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Marquand is due to ride the Roger Varian-trained Charyn in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and Stenton Glider for Hugo Palmer in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas.

He has several mounts booked at the Chester May meeting, which begins on Wednesday.

Marquand, 25, has ridden one British Classic winner, landing the St Leger on Galileo Chrome at Doncaster in 2020.

The 2015 champion apprentice has become firmly established as one of the country's leading riders in recent seasons, notably winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Bayside Boy at Ascot last autumn.

But he was sidelined earlier this year due to a shoulder injury sustained in a fall in Australia.

Now read these:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.