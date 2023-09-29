Final 24 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

The field for this year’s Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition has been reduced to 24.

The managers through to the latest stage received a mystery shopper visit after which the top three candidates from each of the eight regions in Britain and Ireland were selected.

These 24 will then spend a day at the races at Haydock on October 20, when they will meet the judges for the first time. Eight regional champions will be chosen from this day.

Each regional champion, along with a key member of their shop staff, will then attend the final selection in London in November, which involves a question-and-answer session with the judges on the day before the final awards lunch when the winner will be crowned.

The winner will be invited to several key racing and betting events during their year as champion.

Final 24 managers

Anglia and south-east

David Barcroft, Bury St Edmunds, Paddy Power; Matthew Bishop, Haywards Heath, Betfred; Sachin Parayankottuveettil, Rainham, Ladbrokes

Greater London

Gordon Champion, West Wickham, William Hill; Jacqueline Conlon, Norbury, Ladbrokes; Teelotmah Ketaruth, Thayer Street, Ladbrokes

Ireland

Natasha Devlin, Cookstown, BoyleSports; Jackie Kerr, Dublin, Paddy Power; Tracy McLaughlin, Strabane, Ladbrokes

Midlands and Wales

Danielle Baker, Oswestry, Coral; Roxanne Connelly, Coventry, Paddy Power; Ann Rose, Cradley Heath, BoyleSports

North and north-east

Stacey Carnell, Barnsley, Ladbrokes; Tracey Maddison, Immingham, Coral; David Snowden, Sunderland, Paddy Power

North-west and Isle of Man

Anita Johnson, Wirral, Ladbrokes; Andrew Lord, Accrington, Coral; Steven O'Malley, Levenshulme, Star Sports

Scotland

Jackie Cairnduff, East Kilbride, William Hill; Lyndsay Chalmers, Cambuslang, Betfred; Danny Morrison, Stranraer, Betfred

South-west and Channel Islands

Jason Gratton, Reading, Coral; Ryan McNaught, Plymouth Ladbrokes; Kelly Styles, Weymouth, Coral

