Final 48 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

The field for this year’s Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition has been reduced to 48.

The managers through to the latest stage had a question paper marked before a judging panel made a final decision. The 48 remaining contenders will each receive a mystery shopper visit after which the top three candidates from each of the eight regions in Britain and Ireland will be selected.

Those 24 will then spend a day at the races at Haydock in October, where they will meet the judges for the first time. Eight regional champions will be chosen from this day.

Each regional champion, along with a key member of their shop staff, will then attend the final selection in London in November, which involves a question-and-answer session with the judges on the day before the final awards lunch when the winner will be crowned.

The winner will be invited to several key racing and betting events during their year as champion.

Final 48 managers

Anglia and south-east

David Barcroft, Bury St Edmunds, Paddy Power; Matthew Bishop, Haywards Heath, Betfred; Katarzyna Ciolek, Luton, Paddy Power; Nick Evans, Brighton, Jenningsbet; Scott Gillard, Horsham, Coral; Sachin Parayankottuveettil, Rainham, Ladbrokes

Greater London

Gordon Champion, West Wickham, William Hill; Jacqueline Conlon, Norbury, Ladbrokes; Ishant Gurung, West Drayton, Jenningsbet; Teelotmah Ketaruth, Thayer Street, Ladbrokes; Farhin Rahman, Green Street, Paddy Power; Indeewari Warusamana, Bromley, Ladbrokes

Ireland

Natasha Devlin, Cookstown, BoyleSports; Jackie Kerr, Dublin, Paddy Power; Paul McDaid, Carndonagh, Ladbrokes; Tracy McLaughlin, Strabane, Ladbrokes; Martin Prendergast, Downpatrick, Toals; Dwayne Symington, Dungannon, Toals

Midlands and Wales

Neil Ashmore, Arnold, Ladbrokes; Danielle Baker, Oswestry, Coral; Natalie Barry, Anglesey, Betfred; Roxanne Connelly, Coventry, Paddy Power; Ann Rose, Cradley Heath, BoyleSports; Colin Sumner, Rhyl, William Hill

North and north-east

Stacey Carnell, Barnsley, Ladbrokes; Lindsay Ferry, Newcastle, Betfred; Robert Fullard, Sheffield, William Hill; Arshad Hussain, Bradford, Coral; Tracey Maddison, Immingham, Coral; David Snowden, Sunderland, Paddy Power

North-west and Isle of Man

Phil Downes, Bolton, Paddy Power; Anita Johnson, Wirral, Ladbrokes; Andrew Lord, Accrington, Coral; Christopher O'Callaghan, Wigan, Betfred; Steven O'Malley, Levenshulme, Star Sports; Wendy Sutherland, Penrith, Betfred

Scotland

Darrin Allison, Galashiels, William Hill; Jackie Cairnduff, East Kilbride, William Hill; Paul Catterson, Glasgow, Coral; Lyndsay Chalmers, Cambuslang, Betfred; Marrianne Eley, Bellshill, Coral; Danny Morrison, Stranraer, Betfred

South-west and Channel Islands

Jason Gratton, Reading, Coral; Donna Hobbs, Swindon, William Hill; Ryan McNaught, Plymouth Ladbrokes; Adrian Rogers, Bath, William Hill; Lee Spink, Paignton, Betfred; Kelly Styles, Weymouth, Coral

