Stacey Carnell named the 2023 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year

Stacey Carnell, of Ladbrokes, has been named as the 2023 winner of the Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition at an awards ceremony in London on Monday.

The 32-year-old from Barnsley came out on top against seven other managers from across Britain and Ireland to claim the prestigious prize at Lord's cricket ground.

The eight regional champions were each interviewed, along with a key member of their shop team, on Sunday by a panel of judges before they reached a final decision.

The panel included former BHA chief executive Nick Rust, Helen Scott of SIS, broadcaster Tanya Stevenson and the Racing Post's Andrew Pennington.

The seven other finalists were David Barcroft (Paddy Power, Bury St Edmunds), Gordon Champion (William Hill, West Wickham), Jackie Kerr (Paddy Power, Swords), Danielle Baker (Coral, Oswestry), Andrew Lord (Coral, Accrington), Danny Morrison (Betfred, Stranraer) and Ryan McNaught (Ladbrokes, Plymouth).

The competition began in the spring when the major companies – Betfred, BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and William Hill – were asked to nominate their best managers in the eight regions. At the same time, all independent managers were invited to enter the competition.

Regional competitions took place in Ireland, Scotland, north and north east, north west and Isle of Man, Midlands and Wales, south west and Channel Islands, Anglia and south east, and Greater London.

Carnell will be invited to several key racing and betting events during their year as champion.

