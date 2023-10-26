Regional champions revealed for 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

The eight regional champions who will contest the final of the Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year in November have been announced.

Selected from a shortlist of 23 candidates, they will compete for the prestigious title at an awards lunch at Lord’s cricket ground in London on Monday, November 13.

As well as meeting the managers virtually last week, the judges were able to watch each candidate being interviewed by Derek Thompson and reread the report of a mystery shopper visit.

Each regional champion, accompanied by a key member of their staff, will meet the judges the day before the final for a question-and-answer session.

The judging panel includes former BHA chief executive Nick Rust, Ibas chief executive Richard Hayler, Helen Scott of SIS and broadcaster Tanya Stevenson.

The winner will be invited to several key racing and betting occasions during their year as champion.

Regional champions

Anglia and south-east David Barcroft, Paddy Power, Bury St Edmunds

Greater London Gordon Champion, William Hill, West Wickham

Ireland Jackie Kerr, Paddy Power, Swords

Midlands and Wales Danielle Baker, Coral, Oswestry

North and north-east Stacey Carnell, Ladbrokes, Barnsley

North-west and Isle of Man Andrew Lord, Coral, Accrington

Scotland Danny Morrison, Betfred, Stranraer

South-west and Channel Islands Ryan McNaught, Ladbrokes, Plymouth

