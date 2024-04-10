William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival

It’s almost time for the biggest race of the year, the Grand National, and William Hill are offering free bets for new customers with their sign-up offer .

Grand National meeting preview

This week, horse racing fans will flock to Liverpool for the start of the three-day festival at Aintree, with the highlight being the renowned Grand National, the pinnacle event on the jump racing calendar, scheduled for Saturday.

This famous meeting gets underway on Thursday with four Grade 1s - the Manifesto Novices' Chase , Juvenile Hurdle , Aintree Bowl and Aintree Hurdle - and Nicky Henderson, who had to withdraw many of his stars before their intended races at Cheltenham, will be looking to leave last month's disappointing festival firmly behind him, with last year's Bowl winner Shishkin and Sir Gino, who was favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, among his opening day squad.

The Foxhunters' gives us a glimpse of the National fences in use before Saturday's main attraction and Famous Clermont will be back on the opening day to defend his crown after winning easily last year, while we'll see who will follow in the footsteps of Dysart Enos and Ashroe Diamond in taking the Grade 2 Mares' bumper.

The Topham is one of the highlights on day two and gives us a second taste of the National fences, while it's one of the standout chances of a British-trained winner with only Willie Mullins (twice) winning it for Ireland since 2006.

We might also witness Jonbon step up in trip to tackle the Melling Chase, while future champions could be unleashed in the day's other Grade 1s - the Mildmay Novices' Chase, Top Novices' Hurdle and Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

Jumps racing's biggest event, the Randox Grand National , captures the attention of the nation, with betting experts and novices alike tuning in to see the 34 horses competing over the most famous fences in racing.

Last year's winner Corach Rambler, fresh from a fine third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and more recently Tiger Roll in winning the race back-to-back, while Vanillier, runner-up 12 months ago, and Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus head an Irish-heavy field.

Three Grade 1s - the Maghull Novices' Chase, Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Liverpool Hurdle - whet the appetite for the big race on the card, which also features a couple of competitive handicaps and finishes with a bumper.

